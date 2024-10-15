Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Covid hospitalisations have surged across Britain at an “alarming” rate as a new variant of the virus emerged, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned.

UKHSA figures showed the admission rate for patients testing positive for Covid XEC stood at 4.5 per 100,000 people in the week to October 6 – up from 3.7 a week earlier.

The North East has seen the highest hospital admission rates at 8.12 per 100,000, whilst those aged 85 and older face an alarming surge, reaching 52.48 per 100,000, according to the UKHSA.

Cases of the XEC variant, first detected in Germany in June, have also been found in the United States, Denmark and other countries.

The strain, a combination of the KS.1.1 and KP.3.3 variants, presents symptoms similar to those of other Covid variants including tiredness, headaches, a sore throat and high temperatures.

Since it is still only a sub-family of the same omicron lineage, experts say keeping up to date with vaccines and booster shots would offer sufficient protection against severe illness and hospitalisation.

It is characterised by mutations in the building block molecules phenylalanine (F) altered to leucine (L), and arginine (R) to threonine (T) on the spike protein that the virus uses to attach to human cells.

The second omicron subvariant KP.3.3 belongs to the category FLuQE where the amino acid glutamine (Q) is mutated to glutamic acid (E) on the spike protein, making its binding to human cells more effective.

The US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention also advises people to practise good hygiene and to take steps for cleaner air.

Researchers have called for monitoring the XEC variant more closely to better understand its symptoms.

What are Covid XEC symptoms?

The XEC strain presents similar cold and flu-like symptoms to previous variants.

They include:

a high temperature

aches

tiredness

a cough or sore throat

As with Covid generally, most people tend to feel better within a few weeks, but others can take longer.

How to get vaccinated?

The NHS has started offering autumn Covid boosters to the most vulnerable. The following groups can have an NHS Covid booster between 3 October and 20 December:

over-65s

people aged between six months and 64 years with health conditions that make them more vulnerable, including pregnant women

people living in care homes for older people

frontline NHS and social care workers, and those working in care homes for older people

Those who qualify for the jab can also book their own appointments via the NHS App, external, GPs, pharmacies, drop-in clinics, external or by calling 119, external.