New Covid wave warning as cases in hospital patients soar by 31% in a fortnight

Covid cases in hospital patients have jumped by almost a third in a fortnight - sparking concerns of a new Covid wave.

The number of hospital patients with respiratory symptoms testing positive for the virus has increased from 5.8 per cent on 26 July to 7.6 per cent on 10 August, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). That marks an increase of 31 per cent in just 15 days.

This percentage is known as the positivity rate and it is much higher among hospital patients with symptoms than the general public.

The rise in cases in hospitals could be an indication the country is facing a new wave of infections, with epidemiologists suggesting soaring cases could be a cause for concern.

“This rise in cases reinforces the fact that the virus is still circulating and is capable of spreading,” Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick University told The Independent.

He added: “A particular concern is the impact on infection levels as people return to work and school after the holiday season and the effect of cooler weather. This coupled with new virus variants and restricted access to free vaccines over the Autumn period is worrying.”

But experts stress it is difficult to get an accurate picture as people no longer routinely test for the virus.

Infectious disease expert Professor Paul Hunter, at University of East Anglia, explained that infection numbers have been drifting up and down for most of the year and he expects cases to rise as we approach the end of the year.

“We will see further increases but against a continuing declining general trend in hospitalisation and deaths. As to how many infections are occurring in the community. I have no idea as we only really test people in hospitals now,” Professor Hunter told the Independent.

Although this spike of 7.6 per cent is still lower than it was for most of the pandemic, it’s much higher than it was in January when it was 2.2 per cent.

In July last year, cases hit 16.6 per cent and 14.6 per cent in October last year, according to UKHSA data.

The Covid vaccine is usually offered on the NHS in spring and early winter to people who need extra protection from the virus.

But this year almost 13 million fewer people will be offered the booster jab. The Government is no longer offering the jab to pensioners aged 65 to 74, nor are they offering it to pregnant women or people with chronic heart disease or liver disease.

This autumn the vaccine will be offered to adults over 75, residents in care homes for older adults and those who are immunosuppressed over the age of six months.