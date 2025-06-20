Newest Covid variant causing ‘razor blade throat.’ What to know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new Covid variant spreading around the U.S. may come with an incredibly unfortunate symptom now commonly referred to as “razor blade throat.”

NB.1.8.1, which is also known as or “Nimbus,” is now nearly the most prevalent omicron lineage tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As the name implies, infection may lead to an incredibly painful sore throat, according to experts.

Other symptoms, though, are more typical of a Covid infection, including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, and the loss of taste or smell.

“A ‘razor blade throat’ is a very descriptive term describing severe sore throat pain — as if their throat is covered with razor blades — (like) with various viral infections,” Dr. Aaron Glatt, chair of the department of medicine and chief of infectious diseases at Mount Sinai South Nassau in New York, told TODAY.com.

“While not specific to Covid-19, this expression has been used to describe sore throat symptoms in some patients with the most recent Covid-19 variant,” he said.

open image in gallery A new Covid variant circulating across the country may cause a painful sore throat. It’s known as NB.1.8.1 ( Getty Images )

But although the new omicron variant may result in a painful infection, experts say that it does not appear to be more severe than others.

“Every time you get a new strain, it always is a little bit more transmissible than what came before it,” Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a UCSF infectious disease specialist, told SFGATE.

“Just like a pop song is more catchy when it rises to the top of the charts. And this particular one, Nimbus, is not just proportionally higher right now in California, the speed at which it’s rising in the charts is also high … but it’s not more severe.”

Just how virulent it is remains a topic of discussion.

“What sets NB.1.8.1 apart is how quickly it spreads,” explains Dr. Magdalena Sobieszczyk, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, said in a statement.

“It has a genetic advantage: mutations that make it easy for it to bind to receptors on human cells. The mutations could allow NB.1.8.1 to spread faster and, therefore, infect more people.”

open image in gallery Current Covid vaccines are expected to remain effective in protecting people from Nimbus. The variant does not appear to be more severe than other variants ( Getty Images )

The World Health Organization has designated Nimbus as a “variant under monitoring,” and considers the public health risk low globally.

Current vaccines are expected to remain effective. But the longevity of the availability of Covid vaccines in the U.S. remains murky.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., said last month that shots are no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant women. He has also removed members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory panel and replaced them with people who have been skeptical of Covid vaccines and mandates.