For the first time in three decades, the American Academy of Paediatrics has significantly diverged from official US government vaccine recommendations, issuing new guidance on Covid-19 shots for children.

The move comes amid a tumultuous year for public health, as vaccine sceptics have gained influence within the current US administration and government guidance has become increasingly confusing.

"It is going to be somewhat confusing. But our opinion is we need to make the right choices for children to protect them," acknowledged Dr James Campbell, vice chair of the AAP infectious disease committee.

The AAP is now strongly recommending Covid-19 vaccinations for children aged six months to two years. Shots are also advised for older children if their parents wish for them to be vaccinated, the organization stated. This contrasts sharply with guidance established under US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which does not recommend the shots for healthy children of any age, instead suggesting they may receive them in consultation with physicians.

open image in gallery RFK Jr ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Dr Campbell, an infectious diseases expert at the University of Maryland, emphasized that children aged six months to two years are at high risk for severe illness from Covid-19, making continued vaccination recommendations crucial for this age group. Vaccinations are also recommended by the AAP for older children with chronic lung diseases or other conditions that elevate their risk for severe disease.

The 95-year-old Itasca, Illinois-based organisation has been issuing vaccination recommendations for children since the 1930s. In 1995, it aligned its advice with recommendations from the federal government’s CDC. While there have been minor differences since then – for instance, the AAP advising HPV vaccinations from age nine, while the CDC emphasized ages 11 and 12 – this marks the first time in 30 years that the recommendations have differed "in a significant or substantial way," according to Dr Campbell.

Until recently, the CDC, following expert advice, had been urging annual Covid-19 boosters for all Americans aged six months and older. However, in May, US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that Covid-19 vaccines were no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant women. Days later, the CDC adjusted its language, stating that healthy children may get the shots, but removing the previous "should" recommendation.

The notion that healthy older children might skip Covid-19 boosters has been discussed among public health experts as the pandemic has waned, with increasing focus on vaccinating those aged 65 and older, who face the highest risk of death and hospitalization. A CDC expert panel was set to make recommendations for autumn shots in June, considering options such as suggesting shots for high-risk groups while allowing lower-risk individuals the choice.

However, Mr Kennedy bypassed this group, dismissing the 17-member panel and appointing his own, smaller panel, which included vaccine sceptics. He subsequently excluded the AAP, the American Medical Association, and other leading medical organizations from collaborating with these new advisers on vaccination recommendations. Mr Kennedy’s new vaccine panel has yet to vote on Covid-19 shot recommendations.

The panel did endorse continuing to recommend autumn flu vaccinations, but also made a decision that led to another notable difference with the AAP. The new advisory panel voted that individuals should only receive flu vaccines packaged as single doses and free of the preservative thimerosal. The AAP, however, stated there is no evidence of harm from the preservative and recommended that doctors use any licensed flu vaccine product appropriate for the patient.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.