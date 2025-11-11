The kitchen staples that can help you beat a cold quickly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As we approach the winter season, sniffles and coughs are creeping their way onto public transport and offices all over the country.

While there is no instant cure for the common cold, there are some ways you can shorten its course and recover faster, using things which are already in your cupboards.

The Independent spoke to Dr Ola Otulana, who has 25 years of experience as a GP and physician, on what he advises to give your body the best possible conditions to fight infection and ease the symptoms.

Soothe sore throats with saltwater and hydration

open image in gallery Hydration is important through plenty of water, herbal teas and broths if you have a common cold ( Getty Images )

Simply gargling saltwater - made by mixing about half a teaspoon of salt in one cup of warm water - in your mouth can help to soothe a sore throat, Dr Otulana recommends.

“Hydration is equally important,” he added. “Fluids help thin mucus and keep your throat moist, and will also prevent dehydration - all of which help your body clear the virus more efficiently.”

Avoiding excessive caffeine and alcohol and instead drinking lots of water, herbal teas and broths is ideal, the doctor advised.

Add immune-boosting foods to your diet

open image in gallery Eating fresh fruit and vegetables such as kiwis, peppers, and broccoli can boost immune and gut health ( Getty Images )

Dr Otulana added: “Good nutrition and vitamin C and zinc have been shown to modestly reduce the duration of colds if taken early.”

Tim Spector, gut health expert and professor of genetic epidemiology at King's College London, told The Telegraph he recommended eating fresh fruit and vegetables such as kiwis, peppers, and broccoli, as they also contain polyphenols which boost immune and gut health.

Prof Spector explained the ineffectiveness of vitamin C supplements and how they only “reduce the duration of your illness by eight per cent, which is a matter of hours” and advised replacing vitamin C supplements and unhealthy, calorie-dense snacks with real vitamin-rich food.

He said he personally eats fermented foods at least three times a day, including kimchi, kefir, kombucha and miso, as well as cheese, apple cider vinegar and sourdough bread, which are packed with immune-boosting properties.

Snotty noses can be relieved with steam

open image in gallery Using steam, a nasal rinse or nasal barrier can help with symptoms of a cold ( Getty Images )

When you first spot symptoms of a cold the best thing to do is use a barrier nasal spray to coat the nose and throat to prevent the virus from spreading, Prof Spector advised.

Research shows they can either stop a cold completely, or reduce its duration by approximately two days.

If the cold has already started then a nasal rinse may instead help to flush out the sinuses. This involves filling a bottle with boiled and cooled water, salt and sodium bicarbonate and pouring this into each nostril.

Taking a hot shower and inhaling the steam can also help ease congestion, according to Dr Otulana.

Painkillers are helpful for aches and fever

open image in gallery Sleep is one of the most powerful ways to fight a cold, according to Dr Otulana ( Getty Images )

For aches or fever, cupboard painkillers such as paracetamol can be “a sensible option”, according to Dr Otulana.

He explained that these are more helpful than antibiotics, which “have no role in treating a cold as they target bacteria, not viruses”.

Dr Otulana added: “Rest is essential. Many people try to push through a cold but the body needs energy to mount an immune response. Sleep helps regulate immune function so it is one of the most powerful ways to fight a cold.”

He said “the best cure is always prevention”. Remembering to wash your hands, maintaining good general health and also keeping your immune system supported through sleep and diet and stress management can be essential to stopping a cold from taking hold of your body.

Most colds resolve within a week or so, but if symptoms persist beyond that, or if you develop shortness of breath, chest pain or a high fever, Dr Otulana recommends visiting your GP.