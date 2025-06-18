Skip the cream and sugar on your next coffee run! Researchers say you’ll live longer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drinking coffee may be linked to a decreased risk of death. Researchers at Boston’s Tufts University said Monday that drinking one to two cups of caffeinated coffee a day was tied to a lower risk of all causes of death and particularly death from cardiovascular disease.

They found that black coffee and coffee with low levels of added sugar and saturated fat were associated with a 14 percent lower risk. But the same link was not observed for coffee with high amounts of added sugar and saturated fat.

“Coffee is among the most-consumed beverages in the world, and with nearly half of American adults reporting drinking at least one cup per day, it’s important for us to know what it might mean for health,” Fang Fang Zhang, the Neely Family Professor at the Friedman School, said in a statement. “The health benefits of coffee might be attributable to its bioactive compounds, but our results suggest that the addition of sugar and saturated fat may reduce the mortality benefits.”

Zhang was the senior author of the National Institutes of Health-supported study, which was published on Monday in The Journal of Nutrition.

open image in gallery Coffee consumption is linked to a lower risk of all causes of death, researchers at Tufts University say. Drinking up to three cups can be beneficial ( Getty/iStock )

In the observational study, the authors analyzed data from nine consecutive cycles of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, examining 46,000 adults above the age of 20 who completed a valid assessment of what they had consumed over the course of 24 hours on the first day of the study. The data was recorded from 1999 to 2018.

Ultimately, they found that drinking one cup of coffee daily was associated with a 16 percent lower risk of death. That risk rose by a percentage when drinking two-to-three cups. But, more cups didn’t have additional effects, and the link between coffee and a lower risk of death by cardiovascular disease weakened when coffee consumption was more than three cups per day.

open image in gallery Drinking one to two cups of coffee with low levels of added sugar and saturated fat was associated with a 14 percent lower risk of death. Black coffee was associated with the same lower risk ( Getty/iStock )

The research builds on previous research supporting the conclusions from Tulane University. A decade-long study of 40,000 American adults found that people who were specifically morning coffee drinkers were 31 percent less likely to die of cardiovascular disease and 16 percent less likely to die earlier of any cause than those who drank no coffee.

“Few studies have examined how coffee additives could impact the link between coffee consumption and mortality risk, and our study is among the first to quantify how much sweetener and saturated fat are being added,” first author Dr. Bingjie Zhou said. “Our results align with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans which recommend limiting added sugar and saturated fat.”