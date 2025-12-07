The surprising link between your morning coffee and chronic pain
Eating more oily fish could conversely help reduce pain, according to the study
Starting the morning with a cup of coffee is an essential for many Brits.
But new research has suggested that while it might help kickstart your day, it could also be worsening chronic pain.
A study by academics at Nicolaus Copernicus university in Poland has linked greater coffee consumption to higher pain levels in older adults.
The research, which surveyed 205 healthy adults aged between 60 and 88 across two years, asked participants to track their fish and coffee intakes and pain levels using a ten-point scale.
Scientists found an increased coffee intake was linked to a 6.56-point rise in pain intensity when compared with those who decreased their coffee intake.
However, an increased oily fish intake was associated with a 4.45-point reduction in pain intensity. Researchers said this may be linked to the anti-inflammatory properties of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) in the fish.
“Participants who increased their frequency of fish consumption over two years experienced a significant reduction in pain intensity compared to those who decreased or maintained their intake, independent of multiple covariates,” the authors wrote.
“Conversely, those who increased coffee consumption reported elevated pain scores relative to those with decreased or unchanged intake.”
However, researchers said “caution” was needed in interpreting the conclusions of the study, saying future research was needed to confirm the associations.
A study published in 2020 found that having a cup of coffee before breakfast could lead to digestive pain and uncomfortable heartburn.
Scientists at the University of Bath found that, while one night of poor sleep had a limited impact on metabolism, drinking coffee could have a negative effect on blood glucose control.
“We know that nearly half of us will wake in the morning and, before doing anything else, drink coffee - intuitively the more tired we feel, the stronger the coffee,” said Professor James Betts, co-director of the Centre for Nutrition, Exercise and Metabolism at the University of Bath.
“This study is important and has far-reaching health implications, as up until now we have had limited knowledge about what this is doing to our bodies, in particular for our metabolic and blood sugar control.
“Put simply, our blood sugar control is impaired when the first thing our bodies come into contact with is coffee especially after a night of disrupted sleep.
“We might improve this by eating first and then drinking coffee later if we feel we still need it. Knowing this can have important health benefits for us all.”
