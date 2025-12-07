The surprising link between your morning coffee and chronic pain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Starting the morning with a cup of coffee is an essential for many Brits.

But new research has suggested that while it might help kickstart your day, it could also be worsening chronic pain.

A study by academics at Nicolaus Copernicus university in Poland has linked greater coffee consumption to higher pain levels in older adults.

The research, which surveyed 205 healthy adults aged between 60 and 88 across two years, asked participants to track their fish and coffee intakes and pain levels using a ten-point scale.

open image in gallery Drinking more coffee could have a negative impact on your chronic pain, experts say ( Getty/iStock )

Scientists found an increased coffee intake was linked to a 6.56-point rise in pain intensity when compared with those who decreased their coffee intake.

However, an increased oily fish intake was associated with a 4.45-point reduction in pain intensity. Researchers said this may be linked to the anti-inflammatory properties of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) in the fish.

“Participants who increased their frequency of fish consumption over two years experienced a significant reduction in pain intensity compared to those who decreased or maintained their intake, independent of multiple covariates,” the authors wrote.

“Conversely, those who increased coffee consumption reported elevated pain scores relative to those with decreased or unchanged intake.”

However, researchers said “caution” was needed in interpreting the conclusions of the study, saying future research was needed to confirm the associations.

open image in gallery Scientists said the polyunsaturated fatty acids in oily fish may explain why it could help with chronic pain ( PA Archive )

A study published in 2020 found that having a cup of coffee before breakfast could lead to digestive pain and uncomfortable heartburn.

Scientists at the University of Bath found that, while one night of poor sleep had a limited impact on metabolism, drinking coffee could have a negative effect on blood glucose control.

“We know that nearly half of us will wake in the morning and, before doing anything else, drink coffee - intuitively the more tired we feel, the stronger the coffee,” said Professor James Betts, co-director of the Centre for Nutrition, Exercise and Metabolism at the University of Bath.

“This study is important and has far-reaching health implications, as up until now we have had limited knowledge about what this is doing to our bodies, in particular for our metabolic and blood sugar control.

“Put simply, our blood sugar control is impaired when the first thing our bodies come into contact with is coffee especially after a night of disrupted sleep.

“We might improve this by eating first and then drinking coffee later if we feel we still need it. Knowing this can have important health benefits for us all.”