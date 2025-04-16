Half a million UK GP records to become accessible to researchers from China

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Half a million UK GP records are set to become accessible to researchers from China even though intelligence agencies have raised fears about the authoritarian country gathering health data.

The Guardian has reported medical information of 500,000 volunteers given to research hub UK Biobank is to be transferred, with one in five of those who have been granted access coming from China.

Health secretary Wes Streeting greenlit the transfer in October in the face of objections from some GPs – and now Chinese researchers have recently been allowed to access GP records by NHS England, UK Biobank told the newspaper.

Officials have, over the last year, been examining whether further safeguards are needed for patient information held by the research hub – which makes its huge trove of health data available to universities, scientific bodies and companies – with experts fearing individuals may still be identified despite personal details being stripped.

MI5 warned Chinese intelligence agencies can order Chinese organisations and people to get access to UK data “to carry out work on their behalf”.

Speaking at UK Biobank’s conference in December, senior NHS official Michael Chapman said that “access will only be for countries approved by NHS England” based on security and data protection considerations.

open image in gallery Intelligence agencies have raised fears about the authoritarian country gathering health data ( PA Archive )

A government spokesperson said: “Security and privacy considerations are always taken into account when UK health data is used to drive forward our understanding of diseases and advance scientific research.” They said that health information is “only shared with legitimate researchers”.

The Guardian reported it had conducted an analysis that found there were 1,375 applications for access to the research hub’s data that were granted, with 265, or nearly 20 per cent, of those coming from China. The information has previously been used by Chinese scientists to study the impact of air pollution as well as dementia diagnosis.

It comes at a time when Keir Starmer’s government is attempting to woo Beijing in the quest for economic growth, with biotech seen as a priority area for the Chinese, while UK-China relations are already being tested over the Scunthorpe Chinese-owned steel plant.

Labour MP Chi Onwurah, who chairs parliament’s science and technology committee, told the newspaper: “UK Biobank is an enormous success and global medical research is all the better for it.”

But she said: “We need a government-wide strategy that gives people confidence that they have control of their data, that their data is only ever shared securely and responsibly, and that reflects the realities of geopolitics and the potential for bad actors to use our data for ill.”

UK Biobank said that it passed a recent audit conducted by NHS England in its role overseeing health data use, which meant Chinese researchers could apply for GP records access.

NHS England said: “Any approval of access to personal data from overseas territories requires data recipients to comply with their responsibilities [under UK data law...] and is kept under review if circumstances change”.

The Independent has approached UK Biobank, NHS England and the UK government for further comment.