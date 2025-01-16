Chicago zoo sees ‘beloved’ seal and baby flamingo die from bird flu as virus mutates

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As bird flu virus continues to spread in people, a Chicago zoo announced this week that two of its animals had died from infection,

A beloved seven-year-old harbor seal named “Slater” and a baby Chilean flamingo named “Teal” died last week from bird flu, the Lincoln Park Zoo reported Tuesday.

“This is sad news for wildlife and for the zoo team. Not only are we facing the first known cases of [bird flu] in animals in our care, but we’ve lost two amazing animals,” Director of Veterinary Services Dr. Kathryn Gamble said in a news release. “While highly pathogenic avian influenza is a naturally occurring virus in free-ranging waterfowl, more mammal species have been reported to be susceptible to [bird flu] since 2022.”

While it remains unknown exactly how the animals were infected with the virus, the zoo said it was a near certainty that the cause was from contact with an infected waterfowl.

open image in gallery Slater the seven-year-old harbor seal is seen popping out of the water in this photo from Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo. The seal died last Thursday ( Lincoln Park Zoo )

The zoo stressed that its visitors are not at risk of contracting the virus from their animals. Staff had been monitoring bird flu reports and enacted a response plan, including adding protective equipment, removing opportunities for cross contamination and monitoring for animal health or behavior changes.

The zoo’s McCormick Bird House will be closed until further notice.

“Because highly pathogenic avian influenza is spread by free-ranging birds, it is no riskier to visit Lincoln Park Zoo than to enjoy a walk outdoors,” said President and CEO Dr. Megan Ross assured. “The zoo remains a safe place to connect with the animals in our care.”

The deaths come as concerns have flared regarding cases in humans across the country. There have been 67 confirmed reported human cases and one death associated with H5N1 bird flu infection. The Louisiana patient who died, the nation’s first severe case, was over the age of 65 and had underlying medical conditions.

They had contracted the illness after exposure to wild birds and a non-commercial backyard flock. The virus had likely mutated inside the patient.

open image in gallery Teal the Chilean flamingo hatched this past fall. She was just getting acquainted with her flock and keepers before she died last Wednesday ( Lincoln Park Zoo )

There has not yet been human-to-human transmission of the virus and health officials still say the risk to humans remains low. Most cases, many in dairy and farm workers, have been mild.

The Centers for Disease Control recently confirmed a case in a child in San Francisco. The child has since recovered.

On the same day that the zoo announced Slater and Teal’s deaths, Texas researchers said they had identified nine mutations in a bird flu strain found in a person..

The bad news, they said, was that the strain is more capable of causing disease. But, Texas Biomedical Research Institute noted, approved antiviral medications are still effective against the strain of bird flu.

“The clock is ticking for the virus to evolve to more easily infect and potentially transmit from human to human, which would be a concern,” Texas Biomed Professor Dr. Luis Martinez-Sobrido, said.