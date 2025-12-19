Warning as ‘STIs set to surge’ over festive period

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health experts are reminding people to keep their health in mind this Christmas as sexually transmitted diseases (STI) are forecast to surge over the festive period.

Retail data points to a spike in people seeking treatment for sexual health issues in the weeks following Christmas, with supermarket chain ASDA reporting demand for chlamydia treatment jumped by 81 per cent in the first week of January 2025 compared with the first week of December 2024.

A spokesperson told The Independent, “we are consistently experiencing a peak in interest for this treatment following the festive period,” with the data revealing that between the first week of December 2023 and the first week of January 2024, there had been a 58 per cent increase in demand for chlamydia treatment as well.

The rise in prevalence of AI chatbots has also sparked warnings that people concerned about STIs should not rely on AI services for sexual health advice, and instead ought to seek help from qualified medical professionals.

Previous research has suggested that women report a peak in sexual activity around New Year – a surge which even eclipses Valentine’s Day and contributes to higher birth rates in September.

open image in gallery On the naughty list: Health experts remind people to take precautions to avoid catching sexually transmitted diseases over Christmas and New Year ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

But experts warned that as AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini have become increasingly popular, including for advice on sensitive topics such as sexual health, the services do not provide the same level of care as qualified doctors, and could even provide “dangerous” answers to certain questions.

A new survey reveals that two in five people in the UK aged over 16 (38 per cent) have turned to AI for sexual health advice.

The trend is most pronounced among millennials, with 65 per cent of 25‑ to 34‑year‑olds and 52 per cent of those aged 35‑44 relying on AI tools for guidance.

Gen Z is not far behind, with 41 per cent of 16‑ to 24‑year‑olds seeking answers to sexual health questions from AI platforms.

Men are significantly more likely than women to turn to AI for sexual health advice (45 per cent compared with 33 per cent), reflecting wider patterns highlighted in the Office for National Statistics Health Insight survey that suggest men are less inclined to seek guidance directly from their GP.

The research, carried out by supermarket Asda’s Online Doctor service, also found alarming discrepancies in the advice AI chatbots were providing.

The research team asked ChatGPT, Gemini and Gemini3 various questions relating to sexual health. Of the 78 answers they received, 60 were accurate, but several questions – including those on conditions such as chlamydia and bacterial vaginosis – produced incomplete or misleading information. In particular, answers to: “What is the treatment for chlamydia?” contained elements that were factually incorrect.

AI response accuracy by platform

ChatGPT: 19 accurate, 7 inaccurate

Gemini: 22 accurate, 4 inaccurate

Gemini 3: 19 accurate, 7 inaccurate

Dr Zara Haider, president of the College of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare, told The Independent: “It is well recognised by sexual health services that demand often increases in the weeks following periods of increased socialising and sexual contact, such as Christmas and New Year.

“Digital tools, such as AI chatbots, are easily accessible, but they are not a substitute for timely clinical assessment, testing, and treatment. Sexual health symptoms can be subtle or entirely absent. Relying on AI chatbots risks misinterpretation, false reassurance, and delayed care.”

She added: “People who are sexually active, have symptoms, or are worried about possible exposure should seek care through trusted sexual health services, GPs or pharmacies.”

open image in gallery A testing season for some: Sales of chlamydia treatments soar in January ( Getty Images )

The AI survey indicated that while Gemini and ChatGPT included some disclaimers about their abilities to offer medical advice, the latest Gemini 3 model had ramped up this element in its results, which experts said was a prudent move.

Martin Jeffrey, an AI expert and founder of SEO service Harton Works, said: “Gemini’s new disclaimer is welcome, but tone matters. The model speaks with a calm, coaching style that makes its guidance feel more reliable than it is.

“The bigger concern is that a high percentage of people still look for health information on platforms where there is no meaningful warning at all. This creates the impression that the wider ecosystem is safe, even when the underlying information may not be.”

An NHS spokesperson told The Independent: "The NHS is committed to using cutting-edge technology to improve patient care, with AI already helping to speed up diagnoses, analyse test results and cut red tape across health services.

“However, AI chatbots cannot be relied upon for sound health advice and should never replace trusted, clinically verified sources.”

Open AI told The Independent that ChatGPT is not intended to replace qualified clinicians, but suggested it should be able to provide information to help people understand and advocate for their care.

The company acknowledged that people turn to ChatGPT for sexual health concerns, and said they recognised the importance of safety and are working with health experts, and added that the service has become more reliable regarding requests for health information over time.

The Independent has contacted Google for comment.