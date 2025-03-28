King Charles in hospital after cancer treatment - but what are the side effects?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King was observed in hospital after experiencing side effects from his cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace has said.

Charles, 76, visited the London Clinic on Thursday morning and was not joined by the Queen during his brief visit. He has now returned home to Clarence House and is said to be in “good form”, but has cancelled his engagements on Friday as a precaution.

The King was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024 and returned to public-facing duties in April despite still undergoing weekly treatment.

The specifics of the King’s side effects have not been disclosed, but they are understood to be temporary and not uncommon with many medical treatments.

A source described it as a “most minor bump in a road that is very much heading in the right direction”.

King and Queen leave the London Clinic after he received treatment for an enlarged prostate in January 2024 ( Reuters )

But what exactly are some of the side effects of cancer treatment?

The effects of cancer treatment vary from person to person and also depend on the treatment or drugs a patient is receiving, according to Cancer Research UK.

The charity’s guidance says that although many side effects are inconvenient or upsetting, they are not harmful to your health.

Some side effects, however, are serious medical conditions and doctors will be able to advise on treatment if required.

Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy can cause a range of side effects, and they usually start a few days after the treatment begins, according to the NHS.

Although most people will experience side effects, it is unlikely they will get all of them. They usually stop after the treatment ends, but in some cases they can last longer, according to the NHS.

Some common side effects listed by the NHS:

Tiredness

Nausea and vomiting

Sore mouth and throat

A weakened immune system

Lack of energy, shortness of breath and heart palpitations due to anaemia (lack of iron)

Bleeding or bruising more than usual

Constipation or diarrhoea

Temporary hair loss

Numbness or tingling in hands or feet

Problems with memory and concentration

Blood clots

Radiotherapy

Radiotherapy is a treatment where radiation is used to kill cancer cells, the NHS says.

Some common side effects, according to the NHS:

Sore skin that might change colour to red, lighter or darker than usual skin tone

Tiredness

Hair loss in the area being treated

Nausea and vomiting

Loss of appetite

Sore mouth

Diarrhoea

Immunotherapy

Immunotherapy is a type of treatment that uses the immune system to destroy cancer, Cancer Research UK says.

Some common side effects, according to the US National Cancer Institute: