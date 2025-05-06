Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paying more in taxes might not be the worst thing.

A surprising link between cancer rates and paying taxes has been unearthed, and researchers are telling people how paying more to the government might mean a lower cancer risk.

While cancer deaths have been on the decline in recent years, cancer remains the second leading cause of death. More than 600,000 Americans die from cancer every year, and experts have warned the downward trend may halt in the near future.

States with a higher amount of state-level tax income per person were found to have increased cancer screening rates and fewer deaths from the disease, they said this week.

“These findings are in line with previous studies reporting that increased tax revenue and higher progressivity may lead to improved welfare and health care outcomes,” the group from the surgery departments at Georgia’s University of Emory, The Ohio State University, and Italy’s University of Verona said.

open image in gallery Paying more in taxes may help determine your cancer risk, researchers said this month. Cancer is one of America’s leading causes of death. ( AFP via Getty Images )

The research was published earlier this month in the journal JAMA Network Open.

In the study, the authors looked at 23 years of state tax data, including all 50 states. They also examined at screening rates and deaths recorded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They found that a $1,000 increase in revenue per resident was associated with a 1.95 percent uptick in cancer screening for colorectal cancer, a 1.76 percent increase for breast cancer and a 0.68 percent rise in screening for cervical cancer. And, the same amount of revenue was also linked to a 2 percent decrease in the rate of cancer deaths and a 3 percent decrease in cancer mortality rate for individuals who are white.

“Specifically, among cancers with guideline-recommended screening, each $1,000 increase in tax revenue per capita was associated with a 4 percent decrease in mortality rate,” the authors wrote.

The findings make sense - those who tend to pay more in taxes earn more money and can spend more on health care or are typically more educated about the benefits of screenings.

They concluded that linking tax policy to improved health outcomes could be beneficial for American taxpayers and their state governments, alike. However, the researchers cautioned that there is also a possibility of data measurement errors.

open image in gallery Researchers say more needs to be done to address health inequality. That includes designing tax systems based on high tax revenue ( Getty Images/iStock )

“Tax revenue may serve as funding that promotes the common good by ensuring access to safe, healthy environments and quality health care, while progressive taxes can substantially increase the disposable income of working-class households, thus enhancing their living standards and improving their health and cancer outcomes,” they said.

However, they noted that inequality may persist even when there is an observed improvement toward a health goal.

“This finding was evident in the current study, in which increased tax revenue was associated with lower cancer mortality among White populations, yet this association was absent for racial and ethnic minority populations,” they said. A similar absence was noted for cancer screening, indicating that while higher tax revenue may improve cancer-related outcomes, the benefit does not appear to affect racial and ethnic minority and disadvantaged populations.

To address this discrepancy, the authors said there are steps governments could take going forward.

“Designing tax systems based on high tax revenue and progressive policies may present one aspect of a multifactorial approach to improve cancer-related outcomes, thus mitigating persistent cancer health care inequalities in the U.S.,” they said.