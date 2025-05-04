New tool to see millions of cancer patients given faster diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NHS is set to revolutionise cancer diagnosis with the rollout of "Cancer 360”, a new digital tool designed to streamline patient data and expedite treatment. This innovative system will consolidate patient information into a central hub, enabling clinicians to prioritise urgent cases and reduce waiting times.

Currently, NHS staff often grapple with fragmented data scattered across spreadsheets, emails, and various records. Cancer 360 eliminates this cumbersome process by digitising existing analogue systems, giving clinicians faster access to critical patient information. This improved efficiency is expected to benefit millions of cancer patients across the country.

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) heralds this technology as a significant advancement in cancer care, allowing medical professionals to make quicker, more informed decisions, ultimately leading to faster diagnoses and improved patient outcomes.

Dr Vin Diwakar, NHS national clinical transformation director, said: “Every cancer patient deserves swift, effective care, and our new Cancer 360 solution harnesses data to ensure exactly that. By giving clinicians a comprehensive view of patient pathways, we can identify and address delays immediately.

“The NHS federated data platform (FDP) is already showing its value in transforming cancer care, helping our hard-working staff deliver better outcomes while reducing administrative burden. As Cancer 360 expands to more hospitals nationwide, I’m confident we’ll see meaningful improvements in both treatment times and patient experience.”

It is understood that trusts will not have to use the tool, but those not meeting the cancer standard – including that 85% of cancer patients should have started their treatment within 62 days of being referred – may be asked to consider how Cancer 360 could help them meet targets.

As well as helping patients get a faster diagnosis, the DHSC said Cancer 360 will also help cut treatment delays and thus boost survival rates.

The technology has been piloted at Royal United Hospital Bath, and Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

open image in gallery Chelsea and Westminster Hospital – one of the hospitals where Cancer 360 was piloted (PA)

It helped Chelsea and Westminster Hospital meet the faster diagnosis standard, whereby 75% of patients should receive a diagnosis or ruling out of cancer within 28 days of referral.

Suraiya Abdi, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Chelsea and Westminster Foundation Trust, said: “The implementation of Cancer 360 has enabled my team to monitor and safely carry our patients through their cancer pathway.

“The tool enables us to have in depth conversations at our weekly meetings regarding a patient’s next step as well as allowing us to escalate queries directly to other teams for faster turnaround.

“The tool has reduced the amount of admin time spent by our cancer team therefore enabling them to focus on the patient journey. I have witnessed an improvement in performance, team spirit and most importantly patient experience.”

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said: “I’ve seen first-hand the stress and heartbreak that cancer causes in my own family.

“Dependent on archaic pen-and-paper systems, life-saving diagnostics appointments hung on whether a post-it note lost its stick, or a piece of paper went missing. That put lives at risk, and with the technology we have today, there’s no reason for any part of our healthcare service to run in such a way.

“Simply by keeping accurate records, the technology we are putting to work today will cut waiting times and save lives, delivering on our plan for change. That way, people can once again trust that their local hospital has the tools it needs to focus on what matters – treating their loved ones and keeping families together for longer.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the Government is investing £26 billion in the health service, adding: “It’s a long road but we’re already getting our NHS back on its feet, giving patients over three million more appointments, hiring 1,500 new GPs and starting the roll-out of new tech that will save lives.”

The DHSC said Cancer 360, to be rolled out soon, will benefit millions of patients in the next five to 10 years.