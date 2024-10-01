Maternity inquiry chair backs The Independent’s campaign for ‘vital’ refuge housing

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The chair of multiple major maternity scandal inquiries has backed The Independent’s campaign for “vital” refuge housing.

The Independent has launched its “Brick by Brick” campaign alongside charity Refuge for funding to build a much-needed house for victims of domestic abuse.

Donna Ockenden, who is chairing the Nottingham maternity inquiry and was a midwife herself, is now the latest in a line of voices to back the campaign.

She told The Independent: “Both in my previous clinical roles in the NHS and in Nottingham, in the here and now, [it is] absolutely vital that women can rely upon a safe place to go, absolutely vital. And I’d fully endorse this campaign and lend my voice to it.”

Ms Ockenden is currently chairing an inquiry into Nottingham University Hospital maternity services, in what could be the biggest maternity scandal in history.

She also chaired the Shrewsbury maternity inquiry which found hundreds of women and children had been harmed by poor maternity care in Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust.

Since its launch, the Brick by Brick campaign has raised £100,000.

Among those to support our campaign are Victoria Derbyshire, Rylan Clark, Cherie Blair, Dame Helen Mirren and Olivia Colman.

Through the scheme, The Independent has partnered with the charity Refuge who help protect victims of domestic abuse and provide them with shelter and support.

An average of one woman is killed by a partner or ex-partner every five days in England and Wales, with Refuge receiving a call for assistance every two minutes.

The house being built will have the latest security measures including a fire-proof letter box, CCTV, and enhanced locking features on windows and doors.

It will be linked to the local police force to ensure officers can get there quickly in the rare instance a woman’s abuser discovers where she is living.

