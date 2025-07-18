Breast cancer breakthrough as new test could revolutionise treatment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new test for breast cancer patients has been developed which can predict whether or not their cancer is likely to return just two weeks after they start treatment.

Experts said thousands of breast cancer patients could be spared unnecessary treatment as a result.

The new test has been devised by scientists to detect the likelihood of cancer reoccurring in patients with a type of breast cancer known as oestrogen receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive – which accounts for around 200,000 cases of cancer each year around the globe.

Writing in the journal eBioMedicine, experts said the test means that some patients will be able to “de-escalate” their treatment while it could also help identify those who need “more intensive therapeutic strategies”.

The test, which was developed by scientists at The Institute for Cancer Research, London, correctly identifies the 6% of patients at highest risk of relapse.

Researchers analysed tumour samples from 213 patients.

They found that two weeks of hormone therapy changes the characteristics of some tumours, causing them to shift their subtype.

The patients with the highest risk of cancer returning had a type of tumour called Luminal B that did not change after this short-term hormone therapy.

Experts said these patients will require more intensive treatment.

They said the findings highlight the benefit of two weeks of hormone therapy before surgery to help guide doctors’ decision making.

Corresponding author of the study, Dr Maggie Cheang, from The Institute of Cancer Research, London, said: “To deliver truly personalised care, we need to refine how we classify breast cancer, so that each patient receives the treatment most likely to benefit them.

The test could also help identify those who need “more intensive therapeutic strategies” ( (Alamy/PA) )

“While current classification relies on hormone receptor and HER2 status, we know that patients within these groups can respond very differently to the same therapy.

“Our earlier research identified distinct molecular subtypes within HER2-positive, oestrogen receptor-positive breast cancer. In this new study, we’ve shown that these subtypes can shift after just two weeks of hormone therapy.

“This insight helps us identify which patients are likely to respond well and which may show early signs of treatment resistance, offering the opportunity to tailor treatment strategies sooner.

“Ultimately, our findings move us closer to more precise, patient-centred care for this overlooked breast cancer subtype.”

Professor Kristian Helin, chief executive of The Institute of Cancer Research, London, added: “By decoding the underlying biology of tumours, we can tailor treatments to individual patients.”

Dr Simon Vincent, chief scientific officer at Breast Cancer Now, which part-funded the study, said: “These findings add to the growing evidence that genomic testing can play a powerful role in helping to predict the risk of a woman’s breast cancer coming back, particularly in people with ER-positive, HER2-positive breast cancer.

“There’s potential for women to benefit hugely from this research in the future, with it ensuring they avoid undergoing unnecessary treatment and leading to more personalised treatment plans, so that women receive the most effective therapy for their specific type of breast cancer.”