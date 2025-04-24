Pill that slashes risk of breast cancer recurring to be available on NHS

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new twice-daily pill has been approved for NHS use, offering a significant reduction in the risk of certain breast cancers recurring.

The decision by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) is expected to benefit about 4,000 people.

Ribociclib (known by the brand name Kisqali), manufactured by Novartis, operates by targeting specific proteins that contribute to cancer cell growth.

It will be administered in conjunction with an aromatase inhibitor, a medication that blocks oestrogen production, a hormone known to fuel some breast cancers.

While this approval marks a significant step forward, concerns have been raised about access for patients with other types of breast cancer.

The treatment will be an option for patients with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative early breast cancer which has responded to initial treatments, including surgery, but has a higher risk of returning.

A twice-daily pill slashes the risk of certain breast cancers returning ( Getty Images )

It has been made available on the NHS with interim funding from the Cancer Drugs Fund.

However, Claire Rowney, chief executive at Breast Cancer Now, said on Thursday that the charity is “deeply concerned” that “thousands” of other patients with early breast cancer could miss out.

“Despite the promising potential for adjuvant ribociclib to cut the risk of cancer coming back by almost a third (28.5 per cent), today’s decision means only certain people with high-risk node positive disease, and none with high-risk node negative disease, would receive it,” she added.

“While drug approvals are always welcome, it’s disappointing that so many people could be denied access to this vital treatment and the chance to alleviate some anxiety about their cancer returning.”

According to Nice, its committee found cost-effectiveness estimates “were not suitable for decision making in the context of a recommendation for routine use” because the “clinical and economic evidence was too uncertain”.

It has asked Novartis for further evidence for the wider eligible population and a further committee meeting will be held in June.

Breast Cancer Now urged Nice and Novartis to “work together to resolve the uncertainties around cost-effectiveness” in a bid to “ensure a swift change to guidance so that everyone who could benefit can receive adjuvant ribociclib”.

It also called for the Scottish Medicines Consortium to consider the treatment “at pace” so it is made available across the UK.