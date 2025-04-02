Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A London grandmother who has battled breast cancer for over a decade is facing the prospect of having to uproot her life and move more than 300 miles to Scotland to access a pioneering drug on the NHS.

Beverley Angell, 68, from Fulham, explained that an “unfair postcode lottery” has meant the life-altering drug, which costs £8,000 a session privately, is only available on the NHS in Scotland.

“I don’t really want to leave my family, but it is a matter of life and death. I don’t have a choice,” she told The Independent.

The interior designer, who has stage four breast cancer, said the drug Enhurtu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) helps to treat HER2-low, which represents at least 55 per cent of breast cancers including Mrs Angell’s.

But moving is a “difficult dilemma” for Mrs Angell, who doesn’t want to leave her family behind.

“I can’t bare it, I’ve got family here I’ve got grandchildren, I don’t want to leave them,” she said.

“I don’t have a choice, you either sink or swim. You just have to try your best or give up.”

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and a lump was removed from her left breast, after which she was told her cancer was low risk. Then, when it returned in 2014, she had a mastectomy and chemotherapy.

open image in gallery Beverley Angell, 68, from Fulham, said she has been left with no other option but to consider moving to Scotland to access Enhurtu drug ( Beverley Angell )

For years she didn’t suffer any symptoms until more lumps were discovered during a routine check-up at Charing Cross Hospital in December 2023. For a third time she had an operation to remove the lumps and had chemotherapy.

Just as she thought she was recovering last year, she started to feel breathless doing basic tasks. In March 2024, doctors found fluid in her lungs and diagnosed her with stage four breast cancer which had spread to her lungs, bowel and kidneys.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK and around 55,000 women and 400 men are diagnosed with the disease every year, according to Breast Cancer Now.

When caught in the early stages almost all women survive for five years after their diagnosis, but typically only a quarter of those diagnosed with stage four breast cancer survive for five years, Cancer Research UK says.

Mrs Angell spent five weeks in hospital following her diagnosis, the fluid was drained from her lungs, and she started chemotherapy in April 2024 until it stopped working in January this year.

Although she knows Enhurtu is not a “cure”, she believes it is the best option to give her “significantly more quality time on this earth.”

open image in gallery Beverley Angell was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer which had spread to her lungs, bowel and kidneys ( Beverley Angell )

Enhertu is the first licensed targeted treatment for patients with HER2-low breast cancer that cannot be removed surgically or that has spread to other parts of the body.

Patients are usually offered chemotherapy, but Breast Cancer Now explains the targeted drug could offer people more time to live in comparison.

Enhertu was approved for use in Scotland in December 2023 but was rejected for use on NHS England in March 2024 by NICE because it was too expensive.

NICE chief executive Dr Samantha Roberts said she was “extremely disappointed” that they were “unable to reach a price agreement that would have made advanced breast cancer drug Enhertu available to around 1,000 women in England and Wales”.

AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, the pharmaceutical companies that manufacture Enhertu, said: “22 other European countries, including Scotland and most recently Spain and Romania, have already delivered routine patient access to Enhertu for HER2 low metastatic breast cancer patients. We are calling on NICE to evolve the way treatments are assessed for patients in England and Wales to create a system that enables equitable access for patients in line with other countries.”

However, moving to Scotland to access the drug is proving difficult. In February, Mrs Angell and her husband Nick, 67, planned to visit Edinburgh to look for flats but did not make it to Stansted Airport, instead finding themselves in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Doctors there found her cancer also spread to her peritoneum – a membrane that lines the inside of the abdomen – causing fluid to build up on her abdomen.

Describing the system as a “minefield”, she explained she would need to move and get on the council tax register in Scotland before she was even able to request the drug.

open image in gallery Beverley Angell pictured with her husband Nick, has launched a fundraiser to help pay for the drug or to relocate to Scotland ( Beverley Angell )

“If I moved to Scotland, I would have to cut all ties with my current oncologist and I would have to become a Scottish resident,” she said

“You have to go through a long process of moving and they could turn around and say they are not funding me because I live in England.”

She has since launched a GoFundMe campaign to help fund either the move to Scotland or pay the drug privately in England.

Thanks to the generosity of one benefactor, Mrs Angell has already had one round of Enhertu privately, but she will need to take it every three weeks for it to have any effect.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We know how disappointing it is to many families that the manufacturers of Enhertu are unwilling to sell this life-extending treatment to the NHS at a fair and reasonable price, despite NICE and NHS England offering unprecedented flexibilities in negotiations.

“Enhertu is the first breast cancer treatment that NICE has been unable to recommend in over six years, a period in which it approved 21 other treatments for the disease. Our door remains open to support the introduction of medicines at a cost-effective price which can bring benefits to patients across our country.”