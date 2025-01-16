Hundreds of people with Jewish ancestry found to have BRCA gene mutation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of people with Jewish ancestry have been identified as having a mutation of the BRCA gene which puts them at a higher risk of developing cancer.

The NHS in England initiated a genetic testing programme for people with Jewish backgrounds because of their higher risk of some cancers.

Data from the programme show that 235 people from 11,000 tested have been identified as having a higher risk of cancer. These people will be offered additional support including preventative treatment and extra screening to spot any cancers early.

The screening programme looks for mutations in the BRCA genes which push up a person’s risk of cancer.

Everyone has BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, but people who have changes in the gene are at higher risk of certain cancers including cancers of the breast, ovaries, prostate and pancreas.

Ethnicity can play a role in the odds of a person having these changes to the gene – for example people four in every 10 people who have an Ashkenazi Jewish background have been found to carry the gene change in BRCA1 and BRCA2 and one in 140 Sephardi Jews have a faulty BRCA gene.

As part of the screening programme, anyone over 18 in England with Jewish ancestry is offered a simple saliva test.

Saliva samples are collected by people in their own homes and then sent to a lab for testing.

During the first year of the NHS Jewish BRCA Testing Programme some 25,000 free saliva test kits have been requested and delivered.

Around 11,000 tests have now been processed, with 235 people (2.1%) testing positive for a BRCA gene mutation.

People who are found to have altered BRCA genes are given early access to cancer detection services such as mammograms or MRI scans.

They may also be offered preventative surgery or medication and advised to make risk-reducing lifestyle changes.

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS England’s national clinical director for cancer, said: “It’s encouraging that so many people have come forward for testing and that hundreds living with an increased risk have been identified and can now be supported to make informed choices about monitoring and risk-reducing options.

“We want as many people as possible to take advantage of this innovative testing programme, so please continue to come forward for a simple saliva test if you are eligible. If you are sitting on a testing kit at home, we encourage you to complete and return the testing kit.

“The majority of people won’t be variant carriers of the BRCA gene, but if you are, the NHS can provide you with appropriate screening or treatment.”

Adam, a 59 year-old from London who found out that he had a genetic change, said: “Knowing that you’re BRCA1 positive, that you have a mutation that you may have passed onto the kids, can feel very overwhelming.

“For me, it was guilt, but we live in a day and age that means we can actually test for this.”

The screening programme was developed by NHS England in partnership with charities Jnetics and Chai Cancer Care.

Anyone with at least one Jewish grandparent can register for a saliva kit to be sent to their home address by visiting: nhsjewishbrcaprogramme.org.uk