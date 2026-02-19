‘Life-changing’ new treatment for children after brain cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of one of the first children to be given a new course of rehabilitation says it has been “life-changing”.

Experts at the Great Ormond Street Hospital (Gosh) developed a new cognitive rehabilitation programme to address a gap in care after children receive treatment for brain cancer.

Medics from Gosh said that there are no tested cognitive rehabilitation programmes for children following a brain tumour in the NHS.

Survivors can suffer from a range of challenges, including issues with memory, attention and cognitive fatigue.

The new programme, which aims to help children and their families struggling with these challenges after their medical treatment, is being trialled among a small number of children.

open image in gallery Sophia Chant with her family at the beach ( Nina Chant/PA )

One of the first to sign up was 11-year-old Sophia Chant.

When she was just five months old, she was diagnosed with a build-up of fluid on the brain, also known as hydrocephalus.

She was transferred to Gosh for life-saving treatment and further investigations found that she had a brain tumour.

Symptoms of brain tumours in children Cancer Research UK It’s important for your child to see their general practitioner (GP) if they have any of the following symptoms: headaches

feeling or being sick

seizures (fits)

problems with their eyes or vision

problems with their strength, balance or coordination

changes in their behaviour

problems with their posture

delayed or stopped puberty

your baby's head measures larger than it should

Sophia, from Leigh-on-Sea in Essex, spent much of her early childhood in and out of hospital, having treatments including chemotherapy to shrink the tumour, several operations and follow-up appointments.

In 2017, she went into remission and has regular check-ups at the hospital.

She is one of 36 children taking part in a study evaluating a new rehab programme.

open image in gallery Sophia Chant in Great Ormond Street Hospital post-surgery ( Nina Chant/PA )

Her mother, Nina Chant, 41, said: “Having the opportunity to be part of this study has been life-changing.

“It’s given us a way forward as a family. It’s helped Sophia understand her brain fatigue and problems with her memory, and her different feelings and emotions.

“It’s given us all some good techniques for how to deal with these and also apply them in different situations, such as at home and at school.

“The team was so kind and supportive, and we were able to join the sessions online and in-person, too. The study really took into consideration the whole family.

“We’re so grateful for the care Sophia has had at Gosh both during and after her brain tumour treatment.”

open image in gallery Sophia Chant during the GOSH Race for The Kids ( Nina Chant/PA )

The study aims to assess the feasibility and acceptability of the new cognitive rehabilitation programme among seven to 17-year-olds.

Children involved in the study, funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research and Success Charity – Life After Cure, will be given cognitive rehabilitation with cognitive fatigue management, or cognitive rehabilitation alone, or usual healthcare.

The findings will inform a larger UK-wide trial and pave the way for national cognitive rehabilitation services for children and young people who have had a brain tumour.

Dr Charlotte Malcolm, chief investigator and principal clinical neuropsychologist at Gosh, said: “This is the first trial of its kind to explore cognitive rehabilitation tailored for children and young people following treatment for brain tumours in the UK.

“We hope the programme will empower young people and their families with tools to better manage the cognitive challenges they face after treatment and to improve their quality of life.

“National guidelines recommend cognitive rehabilitation, yet access remains limited due to a lack of research and funding, and practical barriers.

“We hope this trial will address this gap and lead to improved post-treatment care.”