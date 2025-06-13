String of negative botox reactions prompts health chiefs to issue warning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A health warning has been issued after several people in the North East of England experienced adverse reactions to botulinum toxin, commonly known as Botox.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has been alerted to cases in County Durham where patients sought medical attention for reactions including severe eyelid drooping, double vision, difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, and lethargy. These symptoms reportedly emerged weeks after receiving the injections.

While the source of the reactions remains under investigation, there is no indication that the product itself was contaminated.

The UKHSA has advised clinicians to remain vigilant for signs of botulism in individuals who have recently undergone aesthetic procedures. Prompt identification is crucial to ensure timely treatment, which may involve administering an anti-toxin.

Dr Joanne Darke, consultant in health protection with the UKHSA, emphasised the seriousness of the condition, stating, "Botulism is a rare infection, but it can be serious."

open image in gallery A health warning has been issued after several people in the North East of England experienced adverse reactions to Botox ( Getty Images )

“It is caused by toxins produced by Clostridium botulinum bacteria.

“There are effective treatments available.

“If you have had a recent treatment and are having symptoms such as difficulty swallowing or drooping eyelids, contact NHS 111 or A&E for further advice and seek treatment.

“It is important to get checked out so you can have peace of mind and treatment if needed. It is also important to go to a licensed practitioner.”

Amanda Healy, County Durham director of public health, said: “We are working closely with colleagues at UKHSA to investigate the cause of these adverse reactions and to ensure all possible steps are taken to prevent more people becoming unwell.”

People considering an aesthetic treatment are reminded that practitioners should wear protective equipment and wash their hands, should carry out a pre-consultation, should be prepared to share their qualifications and should require a consent form.

Earlier this year, a petition was launched to crackdown on ‘unregulated’ cosmetic treatments like botox and lip fillers. It was backed by Conservative MP Bradley Thomas who warned of an "emergent healthcare crisis" involving unregulated cosmetic treatments such as Botox and lip fillers on high streets.

He told the Commons that the demand for non-surgical aesthetic treatments is being "partially fuelled by social media and societal pressures on young people".