String of negative botox reactions prompts health chiefs to issue warning
Experts have urged anyone seeking a cosmetic procedure to go to a ‘licensed practitioner’
A health warning has been issued after several people in the North East of England experienced adverse reactions to botulinum toxin, commonly known as Botox.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has been alerted to cases in County Durham where patients sought medical attention for reactions including severe eyelid drooping, double vision, difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, and lethargy. These symptoms reportedly emerged weeks after receiving the injections.
While the source of the reactions remains under investigation, there is no indication that the product itself was contaminated.
The UKHSA has advised clinicians to remain vigilant for signs of botulism in individuals who have recently undergone aesthetic procedures. Prompt identification is crucial to ensure timely treatment, which may involve administering an anti-toxin.
Dr Joanne Darke, consultant in health protection with the UKHSA, emphasised the seriousness of the condition, stating, "Botulism is a rare infection, but it can be serious."
“It is caused by toxins produced by Clostridium botulinum bacteria.
“There are effective treatments available.
“If you have had a recent treatment and are having symptoms such as difficulty swallowing or drooping eyelids, contact NHS 111 or A&E for further advice and seek treatment.
“It is important to get checked out so you can have peace of mind and treatment if needed. It is also important to go to a licensed practitioner.”
Amanda Healy, County Durham director of public health, said: “We are working closely with colleagues at UKHSA to investigate the cause of these adverse reactions and to ensure all possible steps are taken to prevent more people becoming unwell.”
People considering an aesthetic treatment are reminded that practitioners should wear protective equipment and wash their hands, should carry out a pre-consultation, should be prepared to share their qualifications and should require a consent form.
Earlier this year, a petition was launched to crackdown on ‘unregulated’ cosmetic treatments like botox and lip fillers. It was backed by Conservative MP Bradley Thomas who warned of an "emergent healthcare crisis" involving unregulated cosmetic treatments such as Botox and lip fillers on high streets.
He told the Commons that the demand for non-surgical aesthetic treatments is being "partially fuelled by social media and societal pressures on young people".
