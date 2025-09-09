A simple blood test could make early Alzheimer’s detection faster and cheaper, researchers say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new blood test could make early detection of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias faster, cheaper, and less invasive.

Researchers from U.C. San Diego have discovered that increases in proteins in the blood, following brain inflammation and nerve cell damage, were tied to a decline in brain function. The new blood test would look for surges of these proteins and compare the results to patients’ symptoms.

At present, there is only one approved blood test to diagnose Alzheimer’s on the market in the U.S. The Lumipulse blood test, costs between $500- $1,200 and is not covered by insurance companies, according to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation.

“This study highlights the promise of blood-based biomarkers as a more accessible and scalable tool for understanding cognitive decline, particularly in populations that have been underserved by traditional methods,” Dr. Freddie Márquez, a postdoctoral scholar at the School of Medicine, said in a statement.

Whether or not blood can reliably be used for disease detection on a larger scale remains unknown but the researchers believe it could strengthen a doctor’s diagnosis.

open image in gallery A new blood test could make it easier for doctors to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, California researchers said Tuesday ( Getty Images for Alzheimer's Ass )

“It’s important to note that there’s still a lot we don’t know about the utility of blood-based biomarkers for Alzheimer’s detection,” Márquez said. “These tests have tremendous potential, but they should complement existing approaches, not replace them.”

Alzheimer’s is currently diagnosed using brain scans that look for specific hallmarks including the build-up of other toxic proteins in the brain and it may take weeks or months to be confirmed.

But time is an important factor: early detection gives patients and their families more opportunity to plan for the future. Most treatments for Alzheimer’s also work best for people in early or middle stages of the disease.

open image in gallery The starting line is seen at the November 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's in Los Angeles, California. More than 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease ( Getty Images for Alzheimer's Ass )

For the study, researchers looked for biomarkers in the blood tests of more than 5,700 Hispanic adults, aged 50-86 years old.

Hispanic Americans have a greater risk of developing Alzheimer’s than other Americans. It’s unclear why but the minority group suffers more from diabetes, stroke, and heart problems than white Americans - all which increase the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s.

Some 7.2 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease. That number is expected to increase to nearly 13 million by 2050, linked to America’s aging population.