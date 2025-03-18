Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Billionaire Bill Gates is reportedly appealing to the White House to keep funding global health programs – and warning that his own foundation is unable to fill in gaps.

The Microsoft co-founder recently met with the National Security Council and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

“Bill was recently in Washington, D.C., meeting with decision-makers to discuss the life-saving impact of U.S. international assistance and the need for a strategic plan to protect the world’s most vulnerable while safeguarding America’s health and security,” a spokesperson for the Gates Foundation, told the news agency.

Gates allegedly told officials that his foundation cannot replace the role of federal assistance, and Gates Foundation directors have also said publicly that no foundation has that ability. The nonprofit’s budget last year totaled $8.6 billion - a fraction of what Trump and his team have cut in foreign aid.

The Independent’s requests for comment from the foundation were not immediately returned.

open image in gallery Billionaire Bill Gates is reportedly appealing to the White House to keep funding life-saving global health programs ( Getty Images for Netflix )

The move comes after President Donald Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency moved to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development.

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that attempts to shut the agency down have “likely violated the Constitution in multiple ways” and temporarily blocked the Elon Musk-led department from accessing any agency systems and doing “any work” related to shutting down the agency. It remains unclear when the Trump administration will restore USAID.

Previous cuts resulted in life-saving health and humanitarian services for millions collapsing, including $54 billion in foreign aid contracts.

The U.S. funded 70 percent of the global response for HIV/AIDS, according to a Vox analysis. A recent report in The New York Times found that the loss of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief had killed a 10-year-old boy in South Sudan. Without American foreign aid for HIV prevention and treatment 1.65 million people could die within a year, it said. The World Health Organization said Monday that the supply of HIV treatments has been “substantially disrupted” in eight countries since the U.S. paused foreign aid.

Projects under the AIDS relief plan are on a review shortlist for the administration, led by Marco Rubio’s State Department, a source told Reuters, with 30 projects under consideration.

Last week, Johns Hopkins University said that its nonprofit global health affiliate Jhpiego, which works to prevent and contain the spread of HIV, malaria, tuberculosis and other deadly diseases, had been affected and that the university had been forced to wind down much of its grant-related activities.

The Gates Foundation, which was established in 2000, has committed hundreds of millions of dollars to malaria research, and HIV and sickle cell treatment.

“To date, we have committed more than $3 billion in HIV grants to organizations around the world and nearly $3 billion to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria,” the foundation’s website noted.

open image in gallery Gates reportedly pushed for the support of the World Health Organization during a recent meeting with officials. The director of the United Nations’ agency said the U.S. has a responsibility to withdraw in a ‘humane way’ ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

In his discussion, a source reportedly said Gates focused on organizations aligned with foundation priorities that are on the shortlist, as well as pushing for the support of the United Nations’ World Health Organization. Trump signed an executive order beginning America’s withdrawal from the agency on the first day of his second term. The agency’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has also called on the administration to reconsider its withdrawal of funding for international aid programs.

“The U.S. administration has been extremely generous over many years. And of course it’s within its rights to decide what it supports and to what extent,” Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a news conference in Geneva. “But the U.S. also has a responsibility to ensure that if it withdraws direct funding for countries, it’s done in an orderly and humane way that allows them to find alternative sources of funding.”

Experts say that this withdrawal will have long-term impacts.

“The irony is that we cannot know the actual impact of the retraction of aid because the executive orders have also eliminated data collection systems like the famine early warning system, so we’re unable to actually calculate the effect of the retraction of humanitarian aid,” Michael VanRooyen, director of the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative, said in a statement.

With reporting from The Associated Press