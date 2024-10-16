Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

For a decade after her baby Kaiden was stillborn, Hayley Brunt blamed herself for the child’s death.

The “deep grief” in believing she had caused her baby’s death sent Hayley’s mental health into a spiral so bad she made multiple attempts to take her life and caused her extreme anxiety during later pregnancies.

Now Nottingham University Hospital Foundation Trust has admitted its own mistakes led to the death of Kaiden in 2013 – and revealed it even carried out a secret review that year that identified the failings.

Ms Brunt, 25, is one of almost 2,000 families whose maternity care will be scrutinised by an inquiry led by Donna Ockenden. The probe was launched by former secretary of state for health and social care, Sajid Javid, after The Independent revealed in 2021 that dozens of babies and mothers had been harmed due to poor care by NUH’s services.

The trust is also facing a criminal probe into alleged maternity failings.

Hayley Brunt holding baby Kaiden ( Leigh Day )

Speaking with The Independent, Hayley – who has since had two children – said that shortly after Kaiden’s funeral she had been told by a hospital doctor that his death had been due to her placenta “not working”.

“This led to me blaming myself and my body for what happened to him. The inconsolable grief for Kaiden’s loss and the blame I felt caused my mental health to spiral. I began suffering awful nightmares about Kaiden and his delivery, which continue today. I became so depressed and low that it led to me making a number of attempts to end my life.

“I have had more children since Kaiden’s death and each of the pregnancies has been plagued with anxiety and fear that history will repeat itself,” she said.

In January 2013, when she was just 15 years old, Hayley reported experiencing reduced foetal movements to the staff at NUH but was told it was nothing to worry about.

A month later she reported bleeding which led to a two-night hospital admission but again staff gave assurances everything was okay with her baby’s health.

She continued to raise concerns over her baby’s lack of movement a second and third time, in March and April, but was sent away with assurances.

She told The Independent at the time she felt the midwives and doctors dismissed her concerns due to her young age.

Just one week from her due date she came into the hospital again over the concerns and was sent home a fourth time, after a heart rate scan, called a CTG, was carried out.

On 24 April following a a scheduled growth scan, doctors told Ms Brunt Kaiden had died and that she would have to undergo labour.

Donna Ockenden, who is leading an inquiry into maternity care within Nottingham University Hospitals ( PA )

In December 2022, after Donna Ockenden was appointed to chair the Nottingham maternity inquiry, Ms Brunt received a letter revealing Kaiden’s death was to be included in the probe.

After pursuing a legal claim, led by firm Leigh Day, it came to light the trust had not only failed to follow guidance on reduced foetal movements but had carried out an investigation into Kaiden’s stillbirth but did not inform Hayley or her parents.

This investigation had revealed had the trust offered Ms Brunt an induction of labour sooner Kaiden’s death would have been avoided.

“When I heard the hospital had admitted liability for Kaiden’s death, I was absolutely devastated. Life has been unbelievably hard this past decade and so much of what I’ve been through stems from the trauma and grief of losing my baby when I was so young.

“If I had known that his death could have been avoided back then, I wouldn’t have spent the past 10 years blaming myself for what happened,” Ms Brunt told The Independent.

Leigh Day solicitor Adam Lamb, who represents Hayley, said: “The loss of baby Kaiden was entirely avoidable and has had a devastating impact on my client’s life. Hayley was already vulnerable and considered high risk due to her young age but staff dismissed her concerns.

“Baby Kaiden died in 2013 and it wasn’t until late 2022 that Hayley was informed an independent investigation into her maternity care and Kaiden’s stillbirth was taking place. We are pleased the trust has admitted responsibility for Kaiden’s stillbirth and we look forward to working with them to conclude the case.

“While nothing can truly make up for what Hayley has gone through, we hope that this admission from the trust can help ease the blame that she has put on herself in the years since Kaiden’s sad death.”

Tracy Pilcher, chief nurse at Nottingham University Hospitals, said: “I would like to apologise to Hayley for mistakes made during the birth of her baby, and that the details of the subsequent investigation into his death were not shared with her at the time.”

She said the trust was committed to making improvements and families were now provided with information on the investigation process.