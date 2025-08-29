Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Almost 90 per cent of autistic people over the age of 40 in the UK are living without a diagnosis, a study suggests.

This could make them “more susceptible to age-related problems” and socially isolated in older age, researchers warned.

Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition and causes people to interact differently to others.

Those with the condition may get anxious in social situations, seem blunt, and struggle to understand what others are thinking or feeling, among other things.

For the study, published in the Annual Review of Developmental Psychology, experts at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London re-analysed research on UK healthcare record data from 2018.

They estimate that among middle-aged adults who are autistic – between 40 to 59 years old – some 91.45 per cent of men and 79.48 per cent of women are undiagnosed, with an overall underdiagnosis rate of 89.29 per cent.

Among people aged from 60 to over 70 who are autistic, some 96.29 per cent of men and 97.19 per cent of women are thought to be undiagnosed, with a 96.51 per cent underdiagnosis rate overall.

This compares with the estimated 52.54 per cent of underdiagnosed 20 to 39-year-olds who are autistic and the 23.34 per cent of underdiagnosed people under the age of 19.

Dr Gavin Stewart, British Academy postdoctoral research fellow at the IoPPN, said: “These very high underdiagnosis estimates suggest that many autistic adults will have never been recognised as being autistic, and will have not been offered the right support.

“This could make them more susceptible to age-related problems, for example being socially isolated and having poorer health.”

Dr Stewart said: “The high rates of underdiagnosis also mean that much of our research has systematically overlooked a large proportion of the autistic population, potentially skewing our understanding of how autistic people age, and leaving critical gaps in policy and services.”

Researchers also suggest autistic people in middle age are more likely to experience higher rates of conditions like Parkinson’s disease, arthritis and heart disease, as well as being more likely to self-harm.

They may also face greater barriers to healthcare, lower quality of life and more social isolation.

Francesca Happe, professor of cognitive neuroscience at the IoPPN, added: “Understanding the needs of autistic people as they age is a pressing global public health concern.

“As autistic people age, the nature of the challenges they face changes. We must adopt a lifespan approach that funds long-term research, integrates tailored healthcare, and expands social supports so that ageing autistic people can live happy and healthy lives.”