Warning after student died of asthma attack in nightclub

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a student who died from an asthma attack in a nightclub have urged university-goers to take the condition seriously.

Zoe Nunn, 20, a politics student at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, suffered a cardiac arrest following an asthma attack in May 2022.

As a child, she had been admitted to hospital with asthma, but had not had an attack for a long time and was not carrying her blue reliever inhaler.

Her mother, Louise Nunn, 49, father Mark, 52, and sister Lily, 27, have joined Asthma + Lung UK to warn students with asthma heading off to university to always carry inhalers.

Mrs Nunn said: “Zoe was in a nightclub with friends ... she’d gone into the toilet, and she was found collapsed in the toilet in cardiac arrest.

“We were woken up in the middle of the night by the police, and we were blue-lighted to the hospital in a police car, which was traumatic.

“We were told right at that very first point that things didn’t look good because she had been in cardiac arrest for so long.

“Although they got her heartbeat back, she obviously had suffered brain damage by that point. We were told to bring family in to say goodbye.”

open image in gallery Zoe Nunn (centre), 20, with her parents, Mark Nunn, 52 and Louise Nunn, 49 ( Family handout/PA )

A post-mortem examination revealed Zoe had suffered a cardiac arrest caused by an asthma attack.

According to NHS data, there are typically 70 per cent more emergency asthma admissions in young people aged 15 to 24 during autumn than there are during the summer.

In 2024 in England, cases almost tripled from 235 emergency admissions in August to 640 in October.

Mrs Nunn said the family now had to cope with the loss of Zoe’s future “as well as our future with her”.

“She wanted to go and study for her MA in journalism in Edinburgh, that was her plan, and obviously that wasn’t ever realised.

“She’d had her first relationship, but she hadn’t really had a proper relationship, hadn’t been in love necessarily.

“There are lots of things that she wanted to do and that she’d got mapped out that she hasn’t been able to do.

“Her sister Lily has now had a baby – a baby Zoe never got to meet.”

Symptoms of asthma NHS The main symptoms of asthma are problems with breathing, such as: wheezing

coughing

shortness of breath

your chest feeling tight An asthma attack is when you have severe symptoms and it's difficult to breathe, which can be life-threatening.

The family chose to donate Zoe’s organs, including her kidneys, heart, liver, corneas and blood vessels.

“We want to raise awareness, because if we can even change one person’s view and make them carry an inhaler, we can prevent another family having to go through what we’ve gone through,” Mrs Nunn said.

“I think for us as a family, it’s just about making young people aware that just carrying your inhaler can actually save your life.

“Zoe also hadn’t registered with a doctor at uni; she didn’t have her asthma plan with her.

“I think if we can just encourage young people to do these things, hopefully other families won’t be in the situation we’re in.

open image in gallery Zoe’s family are encouraging asthma sufferers to carry an inhaler ( Alamy/PA )

“It’s impossible to describe the incredible sorrow that Zoe’s death has left us with.

“She was such a strong personality – political, passionate about inequality, compassionate and articulate.

“She was desperate to play her part in fighting injustice and was so full of promise. Her dream was to become prime minister.”

Asthma + Lung UK is also calling on new and returning students with asthma to register with a university GP, carry inhalers and make sure friends and flatmates know they have asthma.

Dr Andy Whittamore, clinical lead at the charity, said: “Going to university is an exciting time, but it is essential that young people with asthma know how to access the right care when they move away from home and are scrupulous about taking their inhalers and other medication as prescribed.

“It’s important for students to be open about having asthma, and to have print-offs or screenshots of their asthma action plans.

“It’s vital too that they know what to do if they have an asthma attack, and that they’ve scoped out in advance how to get to the nearest hospital.

“During freshers’ week, many students are dealing with a perfect storm of asthma triggers, such as cigarette smoke, vapour, excess alcohol, new food, stress, excitement, increased exposure to viral infections, mould, damp, and even different types of pollen and air pollution which can make those first few weeks at university tough on their lungs.”