Experts cast doubt on the benefit of exercise for arthritis patients

Physical activity may have little to no impact on alleviating the symptoms of a common form of arthritis, a new study has suggested.

Researchers behind the findings have questioned the "universal promotion" of exercise for individuals living with the condition.

However, these conclusions have been met with scepticism from other experts. They stressed that regular physical activity remains crucial for reducing joint pain, enhancing mobility, and offering additional health benefits such as weight management.

Osteoarthritis, which causes joints to become painful and stiff, is the most prevalent type of arthritis in the UK, affecting an estimated 10 million people.

Therapeutic exercise is currently among the non-pharmacological interventions recommended for patients by the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence.

However, a study by researchers in Germany suggests “considerable uncertainties” in its effectiveness.

The analysis included five reviews and 28 clinical trials including almost 13,000 patients in total.

Researchers said the evidence on exercise for osteoarthritis “remains largely inconclusive” and suggests its effects are “negligible or short-lasting”.

These are “comparable to, or less effective than, other treatments”, they added.

The NHS describes exercise as “one of the most important treatments for people with osteoarthritis”.

It recommends a combination of activities to strengthen muscles and improve fitness.

However, researchers said their findings, published in the journal RMD Open, question the “universal promotion” of exercise for arthritis patients, and “highlight the need to revisit research priorities”.

They added that doctors and patients should “engage in shared decision-making, weighing the worthwhileness of exercise effects on pain and function alongside secondary health benefits, safety, low-cost profile, care stage and alternative treatment options”.

Professor Lucy Donaldson, director of research at Arthritis UK, said: “The authors cannot reliably claim that exercise has only small or short-term benefits, as they have included small, low-quality studies that have major problems in how they were designed and analysed.

“This wide analysis means this study is too prone to error to support strong claims either for or against exercise.

“Exercise is recommended by Nice to reduce joint pain and improve mobility in people with osteoarthritis.

“However, we know that regular exercise has other benefits – helping to improve people’s wellbeing, manage weight and stay independent.”