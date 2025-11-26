Hospital worker ‘desperate for sleep’ takes anaesthetic gas and naps in theatre

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A hospital worker was discovered asleep in an operating theatre, covered by a sheet, after self-administering anaesthetic gas, a disciplinary tribunal has been told.

Operating department practitioner Troy Butler admitted he was "desperate for sleep" during his night shift and took the gas "on impulse".

His absence from an emergency operation prompted a colleague to search for him, eventually finding him and needing to clap and shout to rouse him, the tribunal heard.

Mr Butler received a caution from the panel, which deemed the incident "an isolated incident".

A Health and Care Professionals Tribunal heard he was working at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospital at the time, and was responsible for responding to cardiac arrests.

open image in gallery Mr Butler was discovered by a colleague asleep in theatre - and had to be roused by shouting and clapping ( PA Archive )

In April 2023, his team was setting up for an emergency operation at about 1am when they realised he was missing.

A colleague later found him asleep on a trolley with a sheet over him in the theatre room over an hour later, the tribunal heard.

He was sleeping with the anaesthetic tube in his hands and the end near his mouth, the tribunal was told.

A colleague switched on the lights, clapped loudly and shouted at Mr Butler until he woke up “after at least one minute”, the hearing was told.

He was “startled and appeared dazed”, and it took “30-60 minutes” until he was acting normally again, the tribunal heard.

Under supervision he was able to finish his shift, and the patient was safely anaesthetised and operated on, the hearing was told.

When asked for an explanation by a nurse, Mr Butler said he was “desperate for sleep” after working long hours with an agency and occasionally in a bar.

Mr Butler was regularly working 70 hours a week at the time, and had reached “breaking point”.

He said he took a small amount of the gas but could not sleep so “turned it up some more”.

He also told the nurse he regretted his “ridiculous decision”, the tribunal heard.

Mr Butler told the tribunal his behaviour was “stupid and selfish”, and admitted that he had put “everyone at risk”.

He also said he has since reduced his workload and improved his work-life balance.

The tribunal panel accepted it was “an isolated incident arising from the strains and pressures in his life at the time. He is, by all accounts, a good and competent practitioner,” the panel added.

Mr Butler was handed a 12-month caution order.