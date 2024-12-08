Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Patients in the West Midlands, including some of those suffering heart attacks, are being asked to get themselves to hospital amid worsening pressures on ambulance services this winter.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has advised its 999 call handlers to ask patients if they can make their own way to the hospital when services are under high demand.

According to reports in The Sunday Times a memo was sent to staff explaining the change was needed due to delays in patients getting an ambulance.

The memo said category three and four patients - those who have fallen or are vomiting - will be told: “The ambulance service is under significant pressure, and we don’t have an ambulance available to respond to you. It may be a number of hours before one is available.”

“Is there any way you can arrange to safely make your own way to a hospital emergency department?”

All ambulance services have adjusted their guidance for call handlers, according to the reports.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed in some cases it is asking people if they can make their own way to hospital and if they can’t help will be arranged.

The warning comes after data this week showed the time spent by ambulances waiting outside of A&Es last week was almost double the amount compared to the previous winter.

Data from the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives shows in October, 25,506, patients waited more than two hours in ambulances outside of hospitals - up from 20,541 in October 2023.

Due to delays in handing off patients to A&E, ambulance services lost more than 12,000 hours of time, according to ACCE.

ACCE estimates suggest around 25,000 patients came to harm due to handover delays in September of those 4,000 are likely to have experienced severe harm.

Speaking in The Independent Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine warned emergency care deaths would rise this year if long stays in A&E increased, after the government did not commit to meeting A&E targets in its six key promises this week.

Figures published by the NHS on Thursday showed the number of patients in hospital last week with flu was four times the number recorded in the same week last year.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Our staff and volunteers across the service are working exceptionally hard to get to patients as quickly as possible. Sadly, we are seeing some patients wait much longer for a response than we would want as a result of hospital handover delays for which we apologise.

“When ambulances are delayed handing their patient over at hospital, they are unable to respond to the next call, which impacts on the care of patients in the community. There is a direct correlation between hospital handover delays and our ability to get to patients in the community quickly.”