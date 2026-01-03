AI-powered headset can predict epilepsy seizures before they occur
Scientists hope the device can help give patients more warning ahead of seizures and prevent potential injuries
Scientists have developed a groundbreaking AI-powered headset that can predict epilepsy seizures before they occur.
Researchers at Glasgow Caledonian University in Scotland said the first-of-its-kind wearable device could help transform the way the condition is managed by alerting patients of an impending seizure, giving them time to respond and allowing them to avoid any resulting injuries.
It works by analysing brainwaves and heart functions to detect seizures, giving those with epilepsy “more confidence” about handling the condition, according to lead researcher Professor Hadi Larijani.
“Providing even a few minutes’ warning could be life changing,” he said. “Our goal is to empower patients and families with time to act to stay safe and live more independently.”
Epilepsy is a serious neurological condition that affects around 630,000 people in the UK. It can cause around 60 different types of seizures, which vary depending on where in the brain they are happening, according to charity Epilepsy Action.
Professor Larijani said the headset is “very unique” and the team hope to one day release it as a wearable device similar to a cap.
He said: “We want it to be as discreet as possible, to be wireless, light – it’s a lot of features that none of the other tools right now have.”
Researchers used thousands of hours of historical electroencephalography and electrocardiography recordings to train the system on a “phantom head” to simulate real use.
The AI learned to identify the electrical and physiological patterns that precede a seizure. Once a pattern is identified, it can issue a timely alert, giving patients and families crucial minutes to prepare and stay safe.
It has an accuracy of up to 95 per cent and the AI algorithm can also display its levels of confidence about the chances of an impending seizure, empowering patients to manage their condition.
Prof Larijani added: “For families affected by epilepsy, even a brief warning means they can prevent injuries and reduce fear.
“That is the true measure of success for us.”
The team are still working to refine the design for the headset, which they hope to eventually be suitable for children to wear. But while the headset has promising potential, it is likely to be several years before it becomes widely available due to the need for regulatory approvals.
Prof Larijani said: “The most regulated things are medical devices. It takes time to get through the hurdles. But I think we’ve done the initial feasibility testing both on the software and the hardware characteristics.
“Now we’re looking at a more commercial-ready product that hopefully will be going through the hurdles of the initial accreditation for medical devices.”
The research team has now secured fresh support from UK Research and Innovation through its £9m Proof of Concept programme.
It comes after scientists developed an AI software that could help detect abnormalities in the brain linked to epilepsy that are sometimes missed by radiologists.
The software, known as Meld Graph, was developed by scientists at King’s College London and University College London (UCL).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks