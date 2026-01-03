Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists have developed a groundbreaking AI-powered headset that can predict epilepsy seizures before they occur.

Researchers at Glasgow Caledonian University in Scotland said the first-of-its-kind wearable device could help transform the way the condition is managed by alerting patients of an impending seizure, giving them time to respond and allowing them to avoid any resulting injuries.

It works by analysing brainwaves and heart functions to detect seizures, giving those with epilepsy “more confidence” about handling the condition, according to lead researcher Professor Hadi Larijani.

open image in gallery A "unique" AI-powered headset that can predict epileptic seizures minutes before they occur has been developed by scientists in Scotland ( Gibson Digital/Glasgow Caledonian University/PA Wire )

“Providing even a few minutes’ warning could be life changing,” he said. “Our goal is to empower patients and families with time to act to stay safe and live more independently.”

Epilepsy is a serious neurological condition that affects around 630,000 people in the UK. It can cause around 60 different types of seizures, which vary depending on where in the brain they are happening, according to charity Epilepsy Action.

Professor Larijani said the headset is “very unique” and the team hope to one day release it as a wearable device similar to a cap.

He said: “We want it to be as discreet as possible, to be wireless, light – it’s a lot of features that none of the other tools right now have.”

Researchers used thousands of hours of historical electroencephalography and electrocardiography recordings to train the system on a “phantom head” to simulate real use.

The AI learned to identify the electrical and physiological patterns that precede a seizure. Once a pattern is identified, it can issue a timely alert, giving patients and families crucial minutes to prepare and stay safe.

open image in gallery Professor Hadi Larijani said the team hope to make the device into a wearable cap ( Neil Pooran/PA Wire )

It has an accuracy of up to 95 per cent and the AI algorithm can also display its levels of confidence about the chances of an impending seizure, empowering patients to manage their condition.

Prof Larijani added: “For families affected by epilepsy, even a brief warning means they can prevent injuries and reduce fear.

“That is the true measure of success for us.”

The team are still working to refine the design for the headset, which they hope to eventually be suitable for children to wear. But while the headset has promising potential, it is likely to be several years before it becomes widely available due to the need for regulatory approvals.

Prof Larijani said: “The most regulated things are medical devices. It takes time to get through the hurdles. But I think we’ve done the initial feasibility testing both on the software and the hardware characteristics.

“Now we’re looking at a more commercial-ready product that hopefully will be going through the hurdles of the initial accreditation for medical devices.”

The research team has now secured fresh support from UK Research and Innovation through its £9m Proof of Concept programme.

It comes after scientists developed an AI software that could help detect abnormalities in the brain linked to epilepsy that are sometimes missed by radiologists.

The software, known as Meld Graph, was developed by scientists at King’s College London and University College London (UCL).