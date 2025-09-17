How AI could detect signs of mental illness

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Artificial intelligence could be used to analyse people’s facial expressions and detect signs of depression, new research suggests.

The study, published in the journal of Scientific Reports, found that the technology was able to track micro-movements in people’s facial muscles and found consistent patterns among people who reported feeling depressed.

The researchers say this kind of technology could be used to identify mental illness in people before clinical symptoms appear, allowing for early intervention.

Associate Professor Eriko Sugimori, from Waseda University in Japan, said: “As concerns around mental well-being have been rising, I wanted to explore how subtle non-verbal cues, such as facial expressions, shape social impressions and reflect mental health using artificial intelligence-based facial analysis.

“Our novel approach of short self-introduction videos and automated facial expression analysis can be applied to screen and detect mental health in schools, universities, and workplaces.”

open image in gallery The AI system analysed patterns of eye and mouth movements and found consistencies in those who reported feelings of depression ( Getty Images )

The researchers recorded 10‑second introduction videos of 64 undergraduates in Japan and used the artificial intelligence system OpenFace 2.0, which tracks the movements in facial muscles, to analyse the videos.

“Artificial intelligence analysis revealed specific patterns of eye and mouth movements, such as the inner brow raiser, upper lid raiser, lip stretcher, and mouth-opening actions that were more frequent in participants with subthreshold depression (StD),” the study said.

The subtle muscle movements were strongly linked to those who had reported subthreshold depressive symptoms, which are less severe than major depressive disorder.

They also got another group of students to observe these videos and rate how expressive, friendly, natural, and likeable the students seemed.

The results of this were consistent with the AI analysis. Students who had reported depressive symptoms were deemed less friendly, expressive, and likeable than those who didn't report feeling depressed.

“Depression is often linked to reduced facial expressivity,” the study said. “This suggests that StD does not make people appear overtly negative but rather tones down their positive expressivity”.

“The proposed approach could be used in mental health technology, digital health platforms, or employee wellness programs to monitor psychological well-being efficiently.”

According to Mind, a mental health charity, one in six people reported experiencing a common mental health problem, like anxiety or depression, in any given week in England.

open image in gallery AI continues to employed in the health industry ( (Alamy/PA) )

Artificial intelligence continues to be employed in the health industry. In the UK, an app that detects early signs of illness in elderly people has halved hospital admissions and is saving the NHS more than £1.5 million each day.

Its rise has sparked debate on whether the technology belongs in healthcare, with concerns around data security, data bias, and a lack of human empathy.

Earlier this month, the NHS urged young people to avoid using AI chatbots as a therapy substitute as they can provide “harmful and dangerous” mental health advice.

In its 10-year health plan for England, the government said it would “make the NHS the most AI-enabled health system in the world with AI seamlessly integrated into clinical pathways.”