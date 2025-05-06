Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Have a tennis ball in your garage? It may unlock clues into your lifespan.

A quick test of strength with a tennis ball may be able to tell you if you’re going to live to 100 years old. Well, grip strength is the amount of force with which a person can squeeze their hand. By around the age of 50, it tends to decline, due to the natural loss of muscle mass.

“You can’t prevent the decline, but you can slow it down,” Jennifer Schrack, an epidemiologist and director of the Center on Aging at Johns Hopkins, recently told TIME.

Physicians have found that a person’s grip is a good indicator of their health and longevity, and can help to assess overall musculoskeletal strength.

So good grip strength with a tennis ball might tell you whether or not you’ll make the century mark.

open image in gallery Squeezing a tennis ball may be a good indicator of your health. A decline in grip strength has been tied to heart disease, cancer and diabetes, researchers say. ( Getty/iStock )

A Finnish study found that participants who became centenarians had the highest grip strength, compared to others in their study.

However, according to researchers, it can also be indicative of biological age, indicating whether the body is functioning better or worse than its chronological age. More muscle strength could be good for survival, while weaker muscle strength makes it more likely a person will die sooner should they develop a chronic medical problem, according to Harvard Medical School’s Dr. Howard LeWine.

Other studies have linked a decline in grip strength to worrying conditions, including heart disease, arthritis, type 2 diabetes, cancer and osteoporosis.

“This has led grip strength to be considered an important biomarker when assessing health, particularly in older adults,” UCLA Health says.

These and related findings have led to methods of assessment such as the tennis ball “squeeze test.”

"Simply squeeze it for as long as you can before your grip fatigues. Being able to maintain a maximal squeeze on something like a tennis ball for 15-30 seconds would be a good standard to strive for,” Joshua Davidson, a strength and conditioning researcher at the University of Derby, told the BBC.

open image in gallery Working other muscles should also help to improve grip strength. Physicians suggest walking carrying dumbbells ( Getty/iStock )

The test works the hand muscles. UCLA Health also recommends wringing out a wet towel, hanging from a pull-up bar, lifting a weight with pinched fingers and carrying dumbbells as you walk.

“These work various combinations of muscle groups and improve your crush, pinch and support grips,” its doctors said.

Over time, people should see improvements in their grip. But, working any muscles in the lower and upper body may improve grip strength. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says adults need two days of muscle-strengthening activity each week, in addition to at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity.

“You can work out at home either using specialist equipment or just things you have around the house. Two to three sets of single-arm wrist curls, with reps of between 10 and 20, is a good exercise to start with. If you have a kettlebell at home, bicep curls are also good exercises to try,” he said.