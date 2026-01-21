ADHD in childhood can increase the risk of physical health problems later in life

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Having ADHD in childhood could increase the risk of physical health problems such as migraines, back problems, cancer, epilepsy and diabetes later in life.

That’s according to a study led by University College London (UCL) and University of Liverpool researchers that found people with ADHD traits at age 10 were more likely to have other physical health conditions by age 46.

Around 3 million people in the UK have ADHD, a condition which impacts how people focus their attention. Individuals with ADHD can have high energy and an ability to focus intensely on what interests them, but they may find it difficult to focus on mundane tasks.

This can lead to more impulsiveness, restlessness, and differences in planning and time management, which may make it harder to succeed at school and work. Experts also now believe it could be increasing physical health problems later in life.

The authors of a new study have suggested poorer health outcomes can be partly explained by increased mental health problems, higher BMI and higher smoking rates among people with ADHD.

Having ADHD in childhood could increase the risk of physical health problems later in life, study finds (stock image) ( (Alamy/PA) )

Professor Joshua Stott at UCL said: “All of these potential explanatory factors align with the fact that ADHD makes impulse control more difficult, the need for instant gratification and reward more intense, and is also associated with worse mental health in part due to the social disadvantage people with ADHD face.”

The study published in the journal JAMA Network Open analysed data from 10,930 participants of the UCL-led 1970 British Cohort Study.

ADHD traits were determined based on child behaviour questionnaires completed by parents and teachers when the study participants were 10 years old, regardless of whether they had ever been diagnosed with ADHD.

The researchers found that people with high scores on the index of ADHD traits at age 10 were more likely to have other health conditions by age 46, with 14 per cent higher odds of reporting two or more physical health problems such as migraine, back problems, cancer, epilepsy or diabetes.

Among those with high ADHD traits in childhood, 42 per cent had two or more health problems in midlife, compared to 37 per cent of those without high ADHD traits.

A study published last year by the same research group also found an apparent reduction in life expectancy for adults with diagnosed ADHD, although this was not part of the current study.

Lead author Dr Amber John, who began the research at UCL before moving to the University of Liverpool, said: “It’s important to note that people with ADHD are a diverse group, with a range of different strengths and experiences, and most will lead long, healthy lives.

“However, many face significant barriers to timely diagnosis and appropriate support. This is important because providing the right support for and meeting the needs of people with ADHD can help to improve their physical and mental health outcomes.”