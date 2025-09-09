Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hurricane Kiko weakens into a tropical storm but still could create dangerous surf in Hawaii

Forecasters say Hurricane Kiko has weakened into a tropical storm but still could create life-threatening surf and rip currents in Hawaii

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 09 September 2025 07:49 EDT
Tropical Weather
Tropical Weather

Hurricane Kiko has weakened into a tropical storm but still could create life-threatening surf and rip currents in Hawaii, forecasters said.

The storm was forecast to pass to the north of the Hawaiian Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday as it continues to weaken. The threat of direct impacts on the islands has decreased, though people in Hawaii are asked to monitor the storm's progress in case circumstances change.

With maximum sustained winds around 60 mph (97 kph), Kiko was centered roughly 245 miles (394 kilometers) northeast of Hilo, Hawaii, and about 375 miles (604 kilometers) east of Honolulu.

The storm was traveling west-northwest at 14 mph (23 kph).

Waves were forecast to peak early Tuesday through Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect, the center said.

