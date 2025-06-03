Judge denies privacy in divorce case of Maui doctor charged with attempting to kill his wife

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A judge denied a request to keep proceedings private in a divorce case for a Hawaii anesthesiologist accused of attempting to kill his wife on a hiking trail.

Gerhardt Konig's wife filed for divorce last month after he was indicted on an attempted murder charge. Konig has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors say he pushed her toward the edge of a cliff, attempted to inject her with a syringe and then bashed her head with a rock while they were hiking in Honolulu in March.

The couple had been visiting Oahu while their children stayed home on Maui.

An attorney representing the wife filed a motion to withhold the divorce case from the public to protect the privacy of the couple's young children. The wife also objected to allowing news cameras to document their divorce proceedings.

According to court records, a judge denied her requests to seal the case during a hearing Monday. Attorneys for the couple didn't immediately return emails Tuesday from The Associated Press seeking comment on the ruling.

Konig's wife also filed a petition for a temporary restraining order after the hiking trail incident, which said Konig accused her in December of having an affair and that they had been in therapy and counseling. She also said her husband has sexually abused and assaulted her.

The Associated Press does not name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly.

She has since agreed that the restraining order is now unnecessary because her husband is being held without bail during the criminal case against him. Her attorney said she may refile the petition if Konig's custody status changes.