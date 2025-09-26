Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos show Hezbollah supporters honoring slain leaders Nasrallah and Safieddine despite PM's ban

Hassan Ammar,Hussein Malla
Friday 26 September 2025 16:28 EDT

Thousands of Hezbollah supporters gathered in Beirut to honor former leader Hassan Nasrallah and his successor Hashem Safieddine, both killed in Israeli airstrikes nearly a year ago.

Nasrallah died on Sept. 27, 2024, in a massive strike that leveled an entire block in Beirut’s southern suburbs where he was meeting with an Iranian general and senior commanders. Just days later, Safieddine, who had been named his successor, was killed in similar strikes on the same area.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

