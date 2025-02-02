Hezbollah announces funeral for slain longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah set for Feb 23

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Lebanese Hezbollah group Sunday announced the funeral of its longtime leader will take place on Feb. 23, months after he was assassinated in a series of Israeli airstrikes in a southern Beirut suburb.

Secretary-General Naim Kassem made the announcement regarding his predecessor Hassan Nasrallah in a pre-recorded speech. It came days after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement that ended the war between the Lebanese militant group and Israel was extended until Feb 18.

Nasrallah was killed on Sept. 27 after a series of Israeli airstrikes struck several buildings in a southern Beirut suburb. A top security aide said Nasrallah was inside the militant group's war operations room when the strikes took place.

Israeli troops are still present in parts of southern Lebanon, where under the ceasefire agreement they are supposed to gradually withdraw while Hezbollah’s militants withdraw north of the Litani River as Lebanese army soldiers disperse. Residents of those villages, many waving Hezbollah flags, have been protesting in those villages and have scuffled with Israeli troops, which Kassem praised.

“The South says that there is no possibility for Israel to remain in it, there is no possibility for Israel to remain an occupier, and let everyone know that the sacrifices, no matter how great, will ultimately lead to the liberation of the land and the exit of Israel,” said Kassem.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli forces opened fire to disperse protesters in the southern villages of Yaroun and Kfar Kila. The Lebanese Health Ministry did not announce any casualties.

Last week, 24 protesters were killed after Israeli troops opened fire on them, according to the health ministry.

Despite its military capabilities largely destroyed in the war, Israel says it needs to remain in the country longer to take out Hezbollah’s military infrastructure, including its tunnel network.

The funeral procession will also be for Hashem Safieddine another slain senior Hezbollah official who was seen as Nasrallah’s successor.

Nasrallah led Hezbollah since 1992, and is seen as a transformative leader to the group, which grew from a local militant group into a regional paramilitary force with an influential political presence in Lebanese government.