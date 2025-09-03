Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Judge reverses Trump administration's cuts of billions of dollars to Harvard University

A federal judge in Boston has ordered the reversal of the Trump administration’s cuts to more than $2.6 billion in funding research grants for Harvard University

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 03 September 2025 16:46 EDT

A federal judge in Boston on Wednesday ordered the reversal of the Trump administration’s cuts to more than $2.6 billion in funding research grants for Harvard University.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs sided with the Ivy League school in ruling that the cuts amounted to illegal retaliation for Harvard’s rejection of White House demands for changes to its governance and policies.

