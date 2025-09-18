Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Haruki Murakami to be celebrated with an evening of words and music in New York City

Haruki Murakami will be honored in December with an evening of words and music

Hillel Italie
Thursday 18 September 2025 09:58 EDT
Books Murakami
Books Murakami (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Japanese author Haruki Murakami will be honored this December in Manhattan with an evening of words and music.

The Japan Society and The Town Hall are presenting “The Murakami Mix Tape,” which will include readings from Murakami's books and performances by jazz artist Jason Moran and others that draw from the many musical references in Murakami's books. Murakami himself is expected to give opening remarks at the Dec. 11 event at The Town Hall, where he will receive the Japan Society Award, previously given to Yoko Ono, Akira Kurosawa and Hideki Matsui among others.

“Haruki Murakami is one of the most singular authors on the planet,” Japan Society President & CEO Joshua W. Walker said in a statement. “We are honored now to build a singular night to celebrate him in New York City.”

A perennial candidate for the Nobel Prize, the 76-year-old Murakami is known for such novels as “IQ84,” “The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle” and “Norwegian Wood,” named for the Beatles song.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in