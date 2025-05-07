Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Israeli drone strike in Lebanese port city kills Hamas member

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency says an Israeli drone strike on a car in southern Lebanon has killed one person

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 07 May 2025 00:24 EDT

An Israeli drone strike on a car in southern Lebanon killed one person early Wednesday, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported.

Security officials at the scene told The Associated Press that the man killed in the port city of Sidon was a member of the Palestinian Hamas group.

Over the past 19 months, Israel’s military has targeted members of Hamas in Lebanon where the Palestinian group has a military presence.

The group has also carried out rocket attacks from Lebanon since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and in recent weeks Lebanese authorities detained several men linked to Hamas on suspicion of firing rockets toward Israel.

Lebanese authorities warned Hamas last week that it would face the “harshest measures” if it carried out any attacks from Lebanon.

