Ron Turcotte, the Hall of Fame jockey who rode Secretariat to the 1973 Triple Crown, has died at 84

Hall of Fame jockey Ron Turcotte, who rode Secretariat to the Triple Crown in 1973, has died

Via AP news wire
Friday 22 August 2025 16:15 EDT

Hall of Fame jockey Ron Turcotte, who rode Secretariat to the Triple Crown in 1973, has died. He was 84.

Turcotte’s family said through his longtime business partner and friend Leonard Lusky that the Canada-born jockey died of natural causes at his home in Drummond, New Brunswick, on Friday.

Turcotte won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes twice each from 1965-73 before his riding career ended when he fell off a horse and suffered injuries that made him paraplegic. Secretariat’s record time in the Belmont still stands 52 years later.

