Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Armored vehicle accident in Haiti kills 2 and injures 8 Kenyan police officers

An accident involving two armored vehicles in Haiti’s capital has left at least two people dead and eight police officers from Kenya injured

Via AP news wire
Monday 01 September 2025 14:36 EDT
Haiti Fatal Accident
Haiti Fatal Accident (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All right reserved)

An accident involving two armored vehicles in Haiti’s capital left at least two people dead and eight police officers from Kenya injured, according to officials.

One dead and all those injured were part of a U.N.-backed mission fighting gangs in the troubled Caribbean country. The other fatality was a civilian, according to a statement from the mission’s spokesman, Jack Ombaka.

Three of those injured were in serious condition and airlifted to the neighboring Dominican Republic for treatment, authorities said.

The accident occurred Sunday evening along the Kenscoff-Pétion-Ville route in the outskirts of the capital, Port-au-Prince. Ombaka said it happened when one of the armored vehicles that was towing a disabled one broke down.

It brought to three the number of Kenyan police officers killed in Haiti since the mission began more than a year ago. One was killed in a gang attack, and another remains missing and is presumed dead.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in