Haiti replaces prime minister, marking more turmoil in its democratic transition process
A transitionary council created to reestablish democratic order in Haiti has signed a degree firing the country’s interim Prime Minister Garry Conille, replacing him with Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, a businessman who was previously considered for the job
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A transitionary council created to reestablish democratic order in Haiti signed a degree Sunday firing the country’s interim Prime Minister Garry Conille and replacing him with Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, a businessman who was previously considered for the job.
The decree, set to publish on Monday, was provided to the Associated Press by a government source. It marks even more turmoil in an already rocky democratic transition process for Haiti, which hasn't held democratic elections in years in large part due to the soaring levels of gang violence plaguing the Caribbean nation.
The transitional council was established in April, tasked with choosing Haiti’s next prime minister and Cabinet with the help that it would help quell turmoil Haiti. But the council has been plagued with politics and infighting, and in October a number of of members on the council faced corruption accusations.