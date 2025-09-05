Guyana's president leads following general election in country awash in oil and gas wealth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Guyana’s president, Irfaan Ali, is poised to serve a second term in this South American country flush with money from oil and gas production, according to preliminary election results released Friday.

Guyana's electoral commission said that despite ongoing recounts following Tuesday's election, preliminary results show the governing Indo-dominated People’s Progressive Party in the lead with some 35 of 65 seats up for grabs in Parliament. In second place is a new party, We Invest in Nationhood, which for the first time has pushed Guyana’s Afro-supported main opposition party, A Partnership for National Unity, to third place.

Guyana’s electoral commission has said that ongoing recounts demanded by WIN and the APNU have delayed official results, but that those should be finalized by Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ali’s office has already sent out official invites for a swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Sunday.

Guyana, a country of some 850,000 people, has around 757,000 eligible voters. Turnout for Tuesday’s election was 52%, compared with 70% in the 2020 election.

A new party with a U.S.-sanctioned leader

Azruddin Mohamed, a 38-year-old wealthy businessman, is the leader of WIN, Guyana's newest party.

Last year, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Mohamed, his father, their gold-exporting company and a government official “for their roles in public corruption” in a bribery scheme that authorities said ran from 2019 to 2023. Mohamed has denied the accusations, which did not appear to influence voters.

Mohamed’s party, formed in May, is set to become Guyana’s main opposition party after just three months in active politics. It picked up some 17 of 65 seats in Parliament, surging ahead of A Partnership for National Unity, the main player in a coalition that ruled the country from 2015 to 2020. The APNU appears to be on course to win around 11 seats, a drop of nearly 20 seats from the 2020 elections.

Mark Kirton, a retired international relations professor from the University of the West Indies, said the APNU failed to form a solid coalition, allowing WIN to target poor communities and working-class people that the APNU once represented.

“Mohamed de-intellectualized politics. He did not worry about things like fiscal policies and GDP,” Kirton said. “He addressed the needs of poor people with cash and other gifts and appealed to youth. In the absence of any counter, that kind of approach must resonate with voters.”

More than 100,000 voters, many of them young Guyanese, chose Mohamed, ignoring warnings from U.S. and Guyanese government officials to avoid contact with him because of his troubles.

‘You just have to be creative’

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, U.S. Ambassador Nicole Theriot said the Trump administration would find ways of dealing with Mohamed if and when he enters Parliament.

“You just have to be creative in ways to work around it,” she said. “We wouldn’t be able to work directly with Mr. Mohamed in any sort of transaction or financial situation, but we will be able to work with other parliamentarians and other people.”

In recent months, authorities have shuttered all of Mohamed’s businesses, including a gold purchasing and exporting firm and a foreign exchange dealership. They also have disarmed his extensive security system that had protected the family’s gold mining operations. Meanwhile, commercial banks have closed all his personal and company accounts. Still, the party campaigned to rave reviews, winning two districts outright in a move expected to bring a fresh wave of lawmakers.

Mohamed is likely to be the new opposition leader when Parliament convenes later this month.