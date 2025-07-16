Gulf coast braces for flooding as storm system builds into possible tropical depression

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The tropical weather system moving across the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday was showing a greater chance of becoming a tropical depression as it moves toward the northern Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The weather system has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression as it moves west toward southeastern Louisiana on Thursday, the federal agency said. The tropical weather will affect Alabama and Mississippi as well.

Regardless of whether the system worsens, heavy downpours could cause flooding, officials warned.

New Orleans is bracing for three to five inches of rain through Saturday, but some localized areas could see more than eight to 10 inches, especially near the coast, the National Weather Service said.

“While a tropical depression cannot be ruled out near the coast on Thursday, the main focus remains the heavy rain threat,” the agency wrote on X.

The looming threat in the southeast comes on the heels of a series of lethal floods this summer. On Monday, flash floods inundated New York City and parts of New Jersey, claiming two lives. And at least 132 people were killed in floodwaters that overwhelmed Texas Hill Country on the Fourth of July.

The current system percolating over Florida would be called Tropical Storm Dexter if it becomes a named storm. Just six weeks into the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, there have been three named storms: Andrea, Barry and Chantal. Dexter would be the fourth if it develops that way.

Chantal made landfall in South Carolina last week, and its remnants caused flooding in North Carolina that killed an 83-year-old woman when her car was swept off a rural road.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association said there was a 60% chance that there will be more named storms this hurricane season than there have been in past years on average.

The currently developing weather system is expected to move fully inland by the end of the week.

Riddle is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.