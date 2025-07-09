Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Bridge collapse kills 9 in India's Gujarat state

At least nine people have been killed after a bridge over a river collapsed in India’s western Gujarat state, according to news agency Press Trust of India

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 09 July 2025 04:16 EDT

At least nine people were killed after a bridge over a river collapsed in India’s western Gujarat state on Wednesday, news agency Press Trust of India reported while quoting police officials.

Gujarat’s Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said several vehicles were on the bridge when a portion of it collapsed, sending many into the river. He said at least five people were rescued.

The incident occurred in Gujarat’s Vadodara district, which has witnessed heavy rains over the past few days. The bridge was constructed in 1985, Patel said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the accident was ”deeply saddening” and offered condolences to those who died.

India’s infrastructure has long been marred by safety concerns, sometimes leading to major disasters on its highways and bridges.

In 2022, a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river in Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132.

