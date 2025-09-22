Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Guineans vote 'yes' in referendum that could allow leader of country’s junta to run for president

Over 90% of Guineans voted 'yes' in a constitutional referendum that could allow the leader of the country's junta to run for the presidency, according to provisional results announced Monday evening by the electoral body overseeing the vote count

Via AP news wire
Monday 22 September 2025 19:01 EDT

Over 90% of Guineans voted ‘yes’ in a constitutional referendum that could allow the leader of the country’s junta to run for the presidency, according to provisional results announced Monday evening by the electoral body overseeing the vote count.

