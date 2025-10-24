Senegalese artist transforms Conakry's walls with captivating street art, in photos

Street art graffiti is spreading in West Africa. In Guinea’s capital, an artist from Senegal is transforming city walls and public perceptions. Omar Diaw says graffiti was seen as vandalism in Conakry not even a decade ago. He decided to change minds by starting with public awareness murals.
