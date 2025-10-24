Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Senegalese artist transforms Conakry's walls with captivating street art, in photos

Misper Apawu
Friday 24 October 2025 04:41 EDT

Street art graffiti is spreading in West Africa. In Guinea’s capital, an artist from Senegal is transforming city walls and public perceptions. Omar Diaw says graffiti was seen as vandalism in Conakry not even a decade ago. He decided to change minds by starting with public awareness murals.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

