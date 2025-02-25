Gucci marks creative transition with lush looks recalling eras past

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gone is the deep Gucci red. Here is the dark Gucci green.

The fashion house signaled its creative transition on the first day of Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday by sheathing the runway in a plush green carpet and pleated drapery. Red was the signature color of the now-ended Sabato De Sarno era, and the color switch put a definitive line under it.

Transition team

The design team had just 2 1/2 weeks to pull together a new collection after De Sarno's hasty departure after just two years. They've done it in less: The Alessandro Michele era launched in 2015 with just a five-day runway.

With Michele, there were signs of what was to come: pussy bows and eclectic looks that appeared plucked from a flea market. It’s hard to know what from the runway signals the brand’s new direction.

Lush looks recall the past

The collection heavily referenced Gucci’s past. Cropped boxy suit jackets were reminiscent of the 1960s, worn with mini skirts for her, or slim trousers for him. Slinky silk with lace trim dresses heralded the 1990s. Deconstructed pussy-bow blouses trailed romantically, a wave to the Michele era. And essential pencil skirts with slits and cigarette pants recalled even more recent seasons.

The overall mood was lush, with faux fur, satins and mother of pearl leather, setting a luxurious tone.

Front row guests for the Gucci interim included Daisy Edgar Jones, Jessica Chastain, Parker Posey and Dev Patel.

Trend watch

Boxy suit jackets with flat pockets, reminiscent of the 1960s. Faux fur coats. Long flowing satiny scarves.