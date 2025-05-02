Gregg Popovich, the NBA's all-time wins leader, retires after 29 seasons as coach in San Antonio
Gregg Popovich stepped down as coach of the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, ending a three-decade run that saw him lead the team to five NBA championships, become the league’s all-time wins leader and earn induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame
“While my love and passion for the game remain, I’ve decided it’s time to step away as head coach,” Popovich said.
He will remain as team president.
