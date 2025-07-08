Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Greece shuts the Acropolis due to high temperatures

Authorities have closed the Acropolis for several hours Tuesday due to high temperatures

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 08 July 2025 06:53 EDT

Authorities closed the Acropolis for several hours Tuesday due to high temperatures as work restrictions remained in effect in other parts of Greece.

A Culture Ministry archaeological service announced the closure between 1 p.m. — 5 p.m. (1000 GMT—1400 GMT).

Mandatory work breaks were imposed in several other regions, mostly on islands and parts of central Greece, where temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). The measures started Monday for outdoor workers. Those who don't comply face a 2,000 euro ($2,350) fine per worker.

Authorities said the risk of wildfires, already at “very high” across the eastern mainland, is expected to increase during the week.

